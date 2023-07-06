Volunteer Firefighters Receive Sponsorship

By Amy Fowler

Have you heard of Lake Taupō Volunteer Firefighters? Many people in our community haven’t.

Lake Taupō Volunteer Firefighters is a collaborative brigade, housing Urban, Rural and Operation Support all under one roof, but their work is largely unknown.

So as a first step to raising awareness, the brigade approached Sign On for help. A couple of weeks ago, Sign On presented the volunteers with brand-new banners for the team.

The banners have been used to provide public awareness of the brigade at events, such as the Road Safety Day, Sunday 21 May and Greening Taupō day, Friday 2 June. The banners add visibility and help raise awareness that the Brigade is here and ready to respond. The volunteer brigade exists to support and assist the Taupō career firefighters with call-outs and community events.

The heavy-duty, weather-resistant PVC banners, at cost price were nearly $500, but free to the brigade thanks to Sign On’s generosity. They made their debut at Taupō’s Road Safety Day on Sunday 21 May.

“A massive thank you to Sign On for donating the two banners. Their generosity is hugely appreciated by the brigade and we looking forward to continuing that relationship with them as a supporter of Lake Taupō Volunteer Fire Brigade,” said Mike Bush, Operational Support, Senior Officer, FENZ.

Taupō-based Sign On is an award-winning specialist signage company that designs, fabricates and installs creative projects across New Zealand.

“We chose to help the Lake Taupō Volunteer Firefighters with these banners because of our great sense of community. We’re all part of it and they help protect it. Helping to raise awareness of that is a good thing,” said Sign On’s Executive Designer Chris Friis.

If you are interested in joining the Lake Taupō Volunteer Firefighters crew, please register your interest at www.fireandemergency.nz/volunteer.

© Scoop Media

