Overnight Closure On SH16 Lincoln Road On And Offramps Next Tuesday

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of upcoming overnight road maintenance on State Highway 16 (SH16) next Tuesday 25 July.

From 8pm – 5am, both the westbound offramp and onramp at Lincoln Road will be closed.

All motorists travelling west on SH16 that want to get off the motorway at Lincoln Road, can exit early at Te Atatu offramp, or will need to continue past Lincoln Road and exit at the Royal Road offramp and follow the detour in place.

All motorists wanting to enter SH16 to head west-bound at Lincoln Road will instead need to follow the appropriate detour route. Those wanting to turn left onto SH16 will be detoured onto SH16 east-bound to the Te Atatu interchange to then enter SH16 west-bound via Te Atatu onramp. Those wanting to turn right onto SH16 will be detoured to the Te Atatu interchange via local roads to enter SH16 via Te Atatu onramp.

Electronic signage will be in place to notify motorists of theses closures.

These works are dependent on a number of factors, particularly weather, and may be postponed at short notice. We will provide an update if the work is postponed.

Contractors will be upgrading the traffic lights to reflect the changes made as part of the Northwestern Bus Improvements (NWBI) project.

Waka Kotahi thanks drivers for their patience and understanding while we complete this important work.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

