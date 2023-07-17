Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Overnight Closure On SH16 Lincoln Road On And Offramps Next Tuesday

Monday, 17 July 2023, 9:46 am
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of upcoming overnight road maintenance on State Highway 16 (SH16) next Tuesday 25 July.

From 8pm – 5am, both the westbound offramp and onramp at Lincoln Road will be closed.

All motorists travelling west on SH16 that want to get off the motorway at Lincoln Road, can exit early at Te Atatu offramp, or will need to continue past Lincoln Road and exit at the Royal Road offramp and follow the detour in place.

All motorists wanting to enter SH16 to head west-bound at Lincoln Road will instead need to follow the appropriate detour route. Those wanting to turn left onto SH16 will be detoured onto SH16 east-bound to the Te Atatu interchange to then enter SH16 west-bound via Te Atatu onramp. Those wanting to turn right onto SH16 will be detoured to the Te Atatu interchange via local roads to enter SH16 via Te Atatu onramp.

Electronic signage will be in place to notify motorists of theses closures.

These works are dependent on a number of factors, particularly weather, and may be postponed at short notice. We will provide an update if the work is postponed.

Contractors will be upgrading the traffic lights to reflect the changes made as part of the Northwestern Bus Improvements (NWBI) project.

Waka Kotahi thanks drivers for their patience and understanding while we complete this important work.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Glen Johnson: The Ukraine Counter-Offensive As Seen in Ukraine

The fortifications the Russian Army has built up in Zaporizhzhia this past winter are formidable - a 120-km-wide death trap comprising anti-tank ditches, mine fields, dragon’s teeth, & layers of trenches, some beginning after an approximately 20 km kill zone. And the Ukrainians are facing a very different army to the one they claimed a string of victories over last year. More



 
 

Scoop Election Podcast: Politics from Canterbury - ‘In it for You.’

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More

Green Party: Food Prices Another Clear Example Of Why Tax Changes Are Urgent

“The Green Party’s Income Guarantee is a commitment to every New Zealander that no matter what, your income will never fall below $385 per week, after tax. A key part of this is a plan to cut taxes for 95% of New Zealanders. For 3.7M people that means more money to pay for life’s essentials such as kai for their family." More

Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.


 Labour Party: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT

Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 