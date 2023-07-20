Police appeal for information on missing woman, Wigram

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning. Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased. This incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7.22AM. More
So Dr. Frankenstein is feeling upset about how his monster has turned out. To the dismay of Sir Roger Douglas, the ACT Party has become the libertarian party of the wealthy elite. Gasp. No-one saw that one coming. Douglas, 85, has reportedly penned a 22 page letter of complaint about how the ACT Party of David Seymour has strayed from the one true path and has “lost the plot." Reportedly, this has sent Sir Roger tottering out onto the tundra as a swing voter. Maybe this could be an option. More
Political donations are not gifts. They’re an investment made on the understanding that the recipients will endorse policies and support laws & regulations that fall within the donors comfort range, and from which they may even benefit materially. More
“Last week Labour decided to rule out implementing a wealth tax or a capital gains tax. While inflation has eased slightly, we know that thousands of families are still struggling to afford the basics. We must build an Aotearoa that works for everyone, with a fairer tax system to pay for it,” says Green Party finance spokesperson Julie Anne Genter. More
The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More
ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More
Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More