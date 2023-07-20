Police appeal for information on missing woman, Wigram

Canterbury Investigations Inspector Nicola Reeves:

Police are asking for the public’s help locating missing woman Yanfei Bao, 44.

Ms Bao, who is Chinese, is a real estate agent.

She was last seen about 10.30am yesterday on Vickerys Road, Wigram, where she was carrying out a matter of business.

Her vehicle, a silver Nissan Dualis, registration PKT556, was located nearby in Iroquois Place, Wigram.

Police and Ms Bao’s loved ones have concerns for her welfare, and it is out of character for her to have not been in touch.

If you have any information about her or where she might be, please call 111 and quote event number P055385539.

