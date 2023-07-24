Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

DOC Funds Five New Predator-free Tools

Monday, 24 July 2023, 11:02 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

The Department of Conservation is backing five new projects to develop smarter and more effective tools to help achieve a predator-free Aotearoa New Zealand.

Funded at a cost of $1.8 million through DOC’s Tools to Market programme, the projects include new devices for detecting, luring and targeting rats, possums and mustelids (stoats, ferrets and weasels) – the most damaging introduced predators to native wildlife.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s biodiversity is in trouble with about 4000 native species at risk or threatened with extinction. Predator Free 2050 is a critical programme to reduce and ultimately remove the threat of these introduced predators to native wildlife and plants.

DOC Landscape Threats Science Manager Clayson Howell says ongoing research and innovation are crucial to develop and refine the tools and technology we need to achieve the Predator Free 2050 goal.

“The Kiwi companies and projects we are supporting are developing cutting-edge solutions and practical tools to solve our predator eradication problems.

“The focus of these projects is to address gaps in technology in three areas – user-friendly systems to process camera images and identify predators, remote sensing options to detect predators at low densities, and tools to target rats in low numbers over large areas,” says Clayson Howell.

Funded projects:

  • Boffa Miskell Ltd will further develop and test a promising new scent for their long-life solid block lure, targeting rats, possums and mustelids. It will be easy to use and last more than three months before needing to be serviced.
  • The Cacophony Project Ltd will develop a new low-cost, low-power portable thermal sensing device to detect and identify predators in the field and notify users. Able to be solar powered, its purpose is to detect predators in remote or hard-to-access locations.
  • A second project by the Cacophony Project Ltd will further develop their existing artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled image processing platform, which handles thermal camera images. This project will enable the platform to process images and video from infrared devices.
  • Aerospread Ltd (in a joint venture with X-craft Enterprises Ltd) will further develop a bait pod dispersal system delivered by Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) or drone to target and eradicate rats at low densities to prevent reinvasion and repopulation.
  • Support for ASG Technologies Ltd to commercialise their portable PredaLINK system, which combines an AI camera and satellites to detect and identify predator interactions with traps and monitoring devices in the field and send this information to users. This system has been proven in field trials.

DOC received 33 applications for this Tools to Market funding round after a call for registrations of interest in January 2022.

As part of its commitment to Predator Free 2050, DOC allocates $1.4 million annually to support the development of new tools for use in predator-free projects. Since 2017, 13 projects have been funded including new lures, toxins, traps and predator detection devices.

Funding decisions are made in consideration of the similar Predator Free 2050 Ltd Products to Projects fund and some projects are co-funded.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Office Of The PM: Kiri Allen Resigns After Evans Bay Car Crash Arrest

Shortly after 9 PM last night Kiri Allan was involved in a car crash on Evans Bay Parade in Wellington. She was taken into custody and held in the Wellington Central Police station. She was released around 1 AM this morning. She has been charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest ...

I have spoken with her first thing this morning and advised her I do not believe she’s in a fit state to hold a Ministerial warrant. I believe it’s also untenable for a Justice Minister to be charged with criminal offending.

Kiri agrees, and she’s advised me she wishes to resign all her portfolios immediately, is heading home, and taking time to consider her future in politics. I’ve accepted that resignation. More


ALSO:

 

Tāmata Hauhā: Stop Playing With The ETS

Leading NZ land restoration & investment company, Tāmata Hauhā, calls on Government to stop the review of the Emissions Trading Scheme, saying it’s significantly undermining confidence in the role forestry has in fighting our climate emergency. More


NZ First: Freedom Of Speech Facing Biggest Threat

New Zealand First’s stance has always been that the government has no place in the nation’s bedrooms. But what has happened today is breathtaking and a serious assault on this country’s democracy and points to a disastrous interference in the upcoming election. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - Taxpayers Fund ‘Real Change’ Ads

The Politics from Canterbury team are joined by Clint Smith to discuss whether ACT’s promotional videos are actually campaign ads paid for by the taxpayer. More

PSA: Nurse Maude Home Care & Support Workers Rally For Fair Pay

Nurse Maude home support workers and PSA members are attending rallies in Porirua, Nelson, & Christchurch today to push for fair pay & better working conditions which are not only putting them under huge strain, but also making it challenging to support clients well. More


Green Party: Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 