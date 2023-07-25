Police Arrest Patched Head Hunter, Drugs Found

A patched gang member is facing charges after illicit drugs and a firearm were recovered in connection with a vehicle of interest.

On Monday evening, Counties Manukau Police became aware of a vehicle of interest travelling through the district.

The offender, a member of the Head Hunters motorcycle gang, was observed travelling through the Manukau area before stopping an a property in Randwick Park.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hunkin, Counties Manukau CIB, says Police, with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad, conducted an armed vehicle stop.

“The vehicle was searched and a large quantity of methamphetamine was located,” he says.

The address the offender came from was also searched and a loaded firearm, ammunition and a large quantity of cash was located.

“We will continue to work hard to disrupt the distribution of drugs in our communities. This arrest is another example of the ongoing action we are taking to target this criminal activity by gang members seeking to profit from that harm.

“We encourage anyone with concerns around suspicious or potentially criminal behaviour in their neighbourhood to report it to Police.”

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession and supply of methamphetamine and will appear in Manukau District Court today.

Police are not ruling out further charges being laid.

© Scoop Media

