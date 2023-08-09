Substantial Disruption Affecting Southern And Eastern Line Train Services

Auckland Transport is advising Aucklanders to check the AT Mobile App or Journey Planner and to consider other travel options or delaying their travel this evening due to substantial disruption affecting Auckland’s Southern and Eastern Line train services.

There are significant delays and cancellations affecting services on the Southern and Eastern Lines due to two separate issues which occurred late this afternoon – a track fault in the Parnell tunnel and a subsequent incident where a vehicle hit a railway bridge near Ellerslie.

As a result of these incidents Southern Line services are only able to operate between Penrose and Papakura, while Eastern Line services are only operating between Ōtāhuhu and Manukau.

Our rail team has been able to organise limited bus replacement services, which are currently running between Britomart and Penrose.

Services on the Western and Onehunga Lines are operating to all stations but there will be some cancellations and delays as a result of the wider disruptions on the network.

Our rail teams are working with KiwiRail to understand how long it will take for the Parnell track fault to be addressed and for the rail bridge near Ellerslie to be inspected and cleared.

Rail network status at 5.10pm:

Impact - Western Operating to all stations at reduced frequencies with some cancellations Impact - Southern Reduced frequency and operating from Penrose to Papakura only Impact - Eastern Reduced frequency and operating from Ōtāhuhu to Manukau only Impact - Onehunga Running to Schedule, but some delays expected

© Scoop Media

