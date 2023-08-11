Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Litter Data Programme Unites Efforts To Tackle Plastic Pollution

Friday, 11 August 2023, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Sustainable Coastlines

On 29 July 2018, members of community group Plastic Bag Free Tairāwhiti and New Zealand charity Sustainable Coastlines measured out a 100 metre by 20 metre stretch of Gisborne’s Waikanae Beach, collected all the litter in the area, categorised it, and recorded the data. This was the very first survey for Litter Intelligence, Sustainable Coastlines’ national beach litter monitoring programme.

Five years on, and the charity is celebrating the programme’s success so far with a Litter Intelligence showcase at Little Shoal Bay in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, attended by Associate Environment Minister Rachel Brooking.

Supported by Ministry for the Environment, Stats NZ, and the Department of Conservation, Sustainable Coastlines developed Litter Intelligence to address two gaps: one being the lack of coastal and marine litter data, which is needed to inform action; the other being the gap between communities who care about the problem and the policymakers who have the power to take meaningful steps to address it.

So far, everything points to Litter Intelligence delivering on what it was designed to do. Trained Litter Intelligence citizen scientists include school children, teachers, work groups, mana whenua, community groups, and government and council employees. Together, they have volunteered more than 23,000 hours, providing data from more than 1,900 individual surveys across 460 survey sites.

This significant data set is freely available at insights.litterintelligence.org and, because the data is collected to the highest standards of scientific rigour, it has been used by the government to help to inform reports and even policy. In 2019, when a snapshot of the programme’s findings was featured in Our Marine Environment 2019, it was the first time that data collected by citizens was included in any New Zealand government report at this level.

“By engaging communities in the science that informs our understanding of the problem, we can better engage them in the solutions. We’re really keen to celebrate five years of community effort and the significant outcomes that they have contributed to,” says Sustainable Coastlines engagement director, Ben Knight.

Litter Intelligence data can tell us things such as litter density, where our litter hotspots are, and litter composition. This allows policymakers to understand things such as how much of a problem plastic is on our coastlines. The data contributes to Stats NZ’s wellbeing indicators and featured in Our Marine Environment 2022. It has also had an influence on policy, with its inclusion in the documents that informed the government’s phase-out of problem plastic.

For citizen scientists that take part in the programme, such as Anne Taylor who monitors the Steeple Rock and Breaker Bay sites in Wellington Harbour with her group, being able to contribute at that level is meaningful.

“I feel positive about my impact as a citizen scientist because collecting data is going to lead to real change beyond a simple beach clean-up. With data from groups like ours around the country, it has the power to change things at an industry or policy level. When I feel despairing about the state of our oceans and environment, I remember that even small things can make a difference.”

The dedication of citizen scientists is just one indicator of the growing concerns over plastic pollution, as ‘ocean plastics’ join ‘build-up of plastic in the environment’ in New Zealanders’ top 10 concerns. The government is taking note: its recently announced waste strategy has a vision of a low-emissions, low-waste Aotearoa built upon a circular economy by 2050.

Sustainable Coastlines’ goal to see 60% less litter on the coastlines of Aotearoa by 2030 means that the charity will be building on its success to engage community groups and decision makers in both litter data collection and using that data to take meaningful action, as Sustainable Coastlines CEO Josh Borthwick notes.

“In five years, we’ve seen Litter Intelligence help to inform government reports and policy, and having the Associate Environment Minister along today is a great reflection of the programme’s influence. We’ve also seen a multitude of solutions taken by schools, community groups, and businesses.”

Borthwick continues, “This momentum we’re seeing gives us hope that our national efforts will combine with international efforts to tackle plastic pollution. Data will play a big part in providing the insight needed to deliver on our ambitions.”

To learn more about Sustainable Coastlines please visit:

https://sustainablecoastlines.org

For more on Litter Intelligence, head to

https://litterintelligence.org

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Sustainable Coastlines on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Gender Posturing And Mis-using PPPs In Public Health


What is it with right wing politicians getting standing ovations for doing the bare minimum? As in… Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron De Santis being acclaimed for picking the kids up from school while his wife was receiving chemo treatment for cancer. Wattaguy, right? You can see the clip here. Closer to home, Tara Ward did a great piece in Spinoff this week, riffing on Sam Uffindell’s parliamentary speech in June about how... once a month, Uffindell gives his wife “a break” by going into a supermarket armed with a shopping list she has written and bringing stuff back home. More

Political Tweetwatch: 'Thomas Cranmer' on Tamihere Donations


Taxpayers Union: Latest Poll Shows Labour Crashing To 27%, NZ First Back

In the Latest Taxpayer's Union poll Labour drops 4.0 points to 27.1%. ACT is down 0.2 points to 13.0% while the Greens are up 3.1 points to 12.0%. NZ First on 5.8% (+2.5 points). National is up 1 seat on last month to 44 while Labour is down 7 seats to 34. ACT is unchanged on 17 while the Greens pick up 3 extra seats to a total of 15. NZ First re-enters Parliament on these numbers with 7 seats. More


 
 
Peter Dunne: The Election Countdown Is On

In 2020, almost 68% of votes were cast before election day, up considerably from the 47% cast early in 2017. By election day this year most voters will have already voted. More


PAMU: Putting A Value On Our Native Ecosystems

Pāmu (Landcorp Farming Ltd) is leading a joint project to measure the benefits of our native ecology in economic terms, driven by the desire to reward landowners and farmers for looking after and improving indigenous ecosystems. More


Megan Woods: Empowering Kiwis To Have A Say In The Energy Transition

The Government is seeking feedback on an ambitious programme to transition NZ towards a low emissions economy. Consultations include managing the gas industry’s transition to a low emissions future, an Interim Hydrogen Roadmap on the future role of hydrogen, & regulations to enable offshore renewable energy development. More

Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More


PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 