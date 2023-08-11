Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Metlink Thanks Public Transport Workers For Successful FIFA World Cup In Wellington

Friday, 11 August 2023, 7:06 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Public transport took centre stage in Wellington as 235,000 fans flocked to the regional stadium to make the Wellington-staged games a success.

Fans, officials and volunteers alike, enjoyed free Metlink public transport thanks to an integrated ticketing arrangement with FIFA and WellingtonNZ.

Simon Perry, City Operations Manager - FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 at WellingtonNZ, said that its partnership with Metlink was well received by fans and organisers.

“With integrated ticketing being a FIFA requirement to host games, being able to offer fans, officials and volunteers free travel meant that the hard choice of how to get to the game was removed for people and that they could just concentrate on the entertainment before the games and the skills on the field,” says Simon Perry.

Metlink services were bolstered to provide capacity for 261,000 passengers so fans could make their way to the games by public transport.

Metlink’s usual timetabled bus services had capacity for 40,000 passengers and 56 extra buses were put into action, carrying an extra 4700 passengers across the nine games.

Metlink also upped its rail capacity, boosting its usual services to carry around 20,000 passengers per game as well as providing 60 special services to carry an additional 36,000 passengers across the tournament.

For those travelling across the harbour, six more ferry sailings were available, carrying an extra 540 passengers.

About 30 support staff were out and about on the rail platforms and the bus interchange on game days, helping direct customers to and from the stadium.

Samantha Gain, Group Manager for Metlink, said the number of fans using Metlink services was a testament to the public transport workforce who once again proved how vital they are to keeping the region running.

“I would like to thank all of the bus drivers, locomotive engineers, onboard staff, maintenance teams, as well as staff on our platforms, in our depots, and in our operator and Metlink offices, who all played their part. I’d also like to thank KiwiRail’s project and maintenance teams, who put works across the entire rail network on hold between 21 July and 11 August so people could travel smoothly to and from the matches. A real team effort,” says Samantha Gain.

Thomas Nash, Chair of Greater Wellington’s Transport Committee, says the World Cup exceeded everyone’s expectations in Wellington.

“There's been a real surge in people attending World Cup matches and more than 200,000 passengers have used the free public transport over the course of the tournament. "Hopefully, a number of people who aren't regular Metlink passengers will have seen how convenient public transport can be, in particular catching the train to the stadium.

“World Cups are never easy for host city public transport authorities, and we did struggle with the Sweden versus South Africa game when 18,000 fans turned up for a Sunday evening game instead of the 13,000 expected. I'm proud of the way the team adjusted to that, providing more staff at the railway station and bus interchange for the remaining games and overall, the plans we had in place to maximise rail capacity to and from the games held up well,” says Cr Nash.

Ian Ladd, Managing Director for Transdev – Metlink’s rail operator, said capacity planning and partnerships were vital to the success.

“We’d been working with Metlink, third party bus providers, and a range of other stakeholders like WellingtonNZ and FIFA to make sure that we could all pull together and successfully provide capacity for all the games on top of the usual services that Wellingtonians expect. We are extremely proud of the result our team has delivered," says Ian Ladd.

Daran Ponter, Chair of Greater Wellington, said that the real winner for the World Cup had been Wellington.

“It was great to see people using public transport to come into the city and enjoy the best that Wellington had to offer. It was a delight to see full restaurants and bars, families enjoying the fan zone and the waterfront, and the noise, colour and happiness on display from fans from around the world.

“Metlink and Greater Wellington are in discussions with sports codes about integrating public transport into future Stadium events. The FIFA World Cup has proven that people will make public transport their first choice if we make it easy for them,” says Cr Ponter.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Political Tweetwatch: 'Thomas Cranmer' Investigates Tamihere Donations to TPM

Gordon Campbell: On Gender Posturing

What is it with right wing politicians getting standing ovations for doing the bare minimum? US presidential hopeful Ron De Santis has been acclaimed for picking the kids up from school while his wife was receiving chemo treatment. Wattaguy, right? Closer to home, Tara Ward did a great piece for the Spinoff on Sam Uffindell’s parliamentary speech about how he gives his wife “a break” by going shopping at the supermarket once a month. More



 
 
Government: 50,000 More Kiwis Eligible For Insulation Grants

Extending eligibility criteria means many more lower-income homeowners will now meet the criteria and more families will be able to enjoy comfortable homes without feeling they need to economise on heating. More


Peter Dunne: The Election Countdown Is On

In 2020, almost 68% of votes were cast before election day, up considerably from the 47% cast early in 2017. By election day this year most voters will have already voted. More


PAMU: Putting A Value On Our Native Ecosystems

Landcorp Farming Ltd (PAMU) is leading a joint project to measure the benefits of our native ecology in economic terms, driven by the desire to reward landowners and farmers for looking after and improving indigenous ecosystems. More

Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More


PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 