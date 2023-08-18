Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Call For Community Insights On The Future Of Glenorchy Airstrip

Friday, 18 August 2023, 11:44 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Anyone with an interest in local aviation and in particular Glenorchy Airstrip is invited to have their say on howthe airstrip is managed.

 Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is responsible for managing Glenorchy Airstrip, a small aerodrome situated just south of the township, on the banks of Lake Whakatipu.

Council is now reviewing the Glenorchy Airstrip Reserve Management Plan 2016 (RMP), a document prepared under the Reserves Act 1977 that outlines how QLDC will manage the airstrip for users and the Glenorchy community. The purpose of this plan is to maintain the aerodrome to an appropriate standard for emergency and low-intensity community, recreational and commercial tourism aviation activities.

To help inform future changes to the RMP, QLDC Community Services General Manager Kenneth Bailey encourages airstrip users and the wider community, especially those based in the Glenorchy area, to share their insights and suggestions.

“As a first step in the review process we’re seeking informal feedback through an online survey. We want to hear what people think about how the facility should continue to operate, be maintained, developed and managed in the future,” said Mr Bailey.

The existing RMP was adopted in 2016. Since then the use of the airstrip has changed, and a limit on flights and a noise contour have been added to the District Plan Designation that authorises the take-off and landing of all aircraft. A noise contour sets a maximum ‘bucket’ of noise that is allowed from use of the airstrip.

“Part of the reason for this latest review is to ensure ongoing compliance with the District Plan in response to these changes,” he said.

To take part go to letstalk.qldc.govt.nz, or view printed copies of the review documents at Council offices and libraries, and share your feedback by completing the online survey. It should take around ten minutes and asks questions on flight allocation, growth, infrastructure, and charges and emissions.

QLDC has been working with the Glenorchy Airstrip Consultative Governance Committee to develop the survey. The committee has representatives from the Glenorchy Community Association, neighbouring landowners, operators and QLDC. A letter providing details on the engagement and how to take part has been distributed to all Glenorchy residents’ PO boxes.

Feedback closes at 5.00pm on Monday 18 September. It will then be collated by the QLDC Parks & Reserves team and used to inform a draft, updated RMP in spring. The revised plan will then be publicly notified inviting formal submissions in late 2023, to be followed by a public hearing.

