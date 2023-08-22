Trains Replaced By Buses During Rail Union Meeting
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 10:42 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council
Off peak rail passengers in the Wellington region will
face longer travel times as buses replace trains from 9am to
3pm on Thursday 24 August.
Unionised members of
Metlink rail operator, Transdev, will be attending their
annual union meeting on this day, affecting the Hutt Valley,
Melling, Johnsonville, and Kāpiti lines.
Trains on
the Wairarapa Line are bus replaced until 4.25pm due to
planned maintenance.
Metlink Group Manager Samantha
Gain says off peak rail passengers travelling on 24 August
should, “allow extra time for their
journeys”.
“Metlink fully supports union members
attending this important meeting. While it takes place,
we’d be grateful for our passengers’ patience and
understanding.”
“We will keep customers updated
through our website, mobile phone app and social media
channels.” Ms Gain adds.
Pink bus replacement
posters will also be displayed at train stations. For more
information, travellers can call Metlink on 0800 801
700.
Know before you go and keep up to date on the
Metlink app and the Metlink
website.
