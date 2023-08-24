Investigation Underway Into Best Rapid Transit Network Options For Auckland’s Northwest

A project to determine the future of safer, faster and more reliable public transport for Auckland’s northwest is underway.

The project is responding to the rapidly growing population in the northwest and the increasing demand for fast and frequent public transport which contributes to a healthier and more connected city.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is working in partnership with Te Kawerau ā Maki, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and other iwi partners and plans to release a short-list of options later this year so the community can have their say.

Randhir Karma, Regional Manager System Design says that there’s an increasing need to provide better public transport options for people who live in and move around the area.

“We know that the solution is to shift towards a more sustainable, healthier and more equitable land transport network. The transport sector presents huge opportunities to make meaningful contributions to better protect the environment, more rapidly adapt and to support the move to a more resilient world.

“A rapid transit solution along State Highway 16 from Brigham Creek to the city centre would make it easier for people to move around the northwest and beyond while also contributing to a more climate resilient transport future.

“Having choices about how we travel will help make the world a more thriving, better connected and safer place both for ourselves and for our future generations” says Randhir Karma.

Work is underway to investigate options. The findings are planned to be released later this year as part of the community consultation on the short-list of options.

In the meantime, people can learn more about the project and share their views by visiting the webpage: nzta.govt.nz/projects/northwest-rapid-transit.

Notes to editor:

While the long-term investigations occur, interim bus improvements are currently underway along SH16 and at the Te Atatu and Lincoln Road interchanges. This work is nearing completion and will significantly improve bus services between the city and northwest.

This project is jointly delivered by Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport. The new WX1 bus service is planned to commence in November this year and will run every six minutes between the city centre and the northwest.

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

