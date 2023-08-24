Police Catch Culprit Following Aggravated Robbery

A man who walked into a Titirangi pharmacy and allegedly threated a teenage shop assistant with a knife has been arrested.

Police were called following the aggravated robbery on Titirangi Road on 11 August around 5.55pm.

Detective Sergeant Murray Free, of Waitematā CIB, says the man approached the counter, allegedly presenting a knife and making demands.

“He made demands for money to the shop assistant, which he took from the till draw and then fled from the shop.

“Fortunately, the victim was not hurt as a result of this ordeal, but is understandably shaken and has been provided support by Police.”

Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage and forensic examinations.

“We have no tolerance for this sort of violent behaviour against people who are just going about their job.

“It is pleasing for Police that we have made an arrest in this investigation and I hope this will bring some reassurance to the victim and wider community.”

A 40-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and will reappear in Waitākere District Court at a later date.

© Scoop Media

