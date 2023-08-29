Code Of Conduct Complaint Upheld

Dunedin (Tuesday, 29 August 2023) – The Dunedin City Council today considered an independent investigation report relating to a Code of Conduct complaint against the Chair of the Strath Taieri Community Board, Mr Barry Williams.

The matter was held in the non-public part of the Council meeting to protect the identity of the victim.

The independent investigator, Ms Steph Dyhrberg, found that a material breach of the Code of Conduct had occurred.

The Council upheld this finding and resolved that the Mayor, on behalf of Councillors, issue a letter of censure to Mr Williams.

The investigator’s report and any further details will not be made public in order to protect the privacy of the individual involved in the incident.

We will not be making any further comment on the matter.

