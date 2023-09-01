Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Black Jack’s Culvert - The Trifecta Is Almost Complete In Central Otago

Friday, 1 September 2023, 2:06 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Good things come in threes with the third in a trio of culvert replacements and upgrades to cater for higher flood waters on its way for a Central Otago community.

A four-metre-square culvert is about to be replaced by one nearly four times bigger to improve road flooding resilience in Roxburgh, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Measuring five metres by three metres, it will be installed at Black Jack’s Creek on State Highway 8 in a month’s time.

24/7 road closure for eight days early October

Removing the old undersized culvert and installing the big, new one will mean a full highway closure for eight days, 24/7, from Sunday, 1 October at 8 am to Monday, 9 October, 8 am.

“It is important freight users know if their vehicles can use the posted detour route,” says Michael Tannock, Network and Structures Manager for Waka Kotahi in Otago and Southland. “And we appreciate everyone’s care around our crews and on the detour route, which will add 20 or 25 minutes for people at either end of the highway closure.”

  • Black Jack’s Creek/culvert is about 2.2km south of Golf Course Creek.
  • Golf Course Creek’s culvert was upgraded with increased capacity in October 2022.
  • Pumphouse Creek culvert was replaced in 2021.

“All three creeks had an ongoing risk of flooding,” says Michael Tannock. “The larger culverts will help channel flood waters and gravels under the road down to the Clutha River/Mata-Au.”

SH8 will be fully closed road from Jedburgh St to Millers Flat Bridge Road.

Residents and business owners will have access inside the closure points and up to each side of the work site, but due to the nature of the works no traffic including pedestrians or cyclists will have access through the work site.

All of the work is weather dependent, so dates could alter if it is wet.

The detour

For the eight days of work the detour route will direct northbound highway traffic on SH8 onto Millers Flat Bridge Road across the Clutha River/Mata-Au, onto Teviot Road for 17km, onto Jedburgh St and back onto SH8 (reverse for southbound traffic). Temporary speed restrictions will apply along this route. An electronic sign board will be in place to remind drivers.

Freight route detour

While High Productivity Motor Vehicles (HPMV) Higher Mass Permit and 50MAX truck trailers can take the detour route, overweight vehicles and over-dimension loads will not be able to. For all OD load enquiries please contact Central Otago District Council directly.

Background

This programme was developed after several flooding incidents in recent years. Waka Kotahi has engaged with local residents and businesses about the plans and are looking to limit disruption where possible.

The overarching goal for these projects is to improve the resilience along this section of SH8 and maintain and protect the infrastructure of the township of Roxburgh.

The works are being carried out on behalf of Waka Kotahi by roading contractor Aspiring Highways. Waka Kotahi has been working with the Otago Regional Council which completed a catchment study of the area, leading into the expanded culvert programme.

Background study on the catchment:

Local information

If there are concerns or questions around these works, road users can contact the Aspiring Highways team at customer@aspiringhighways.co.nz or call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More


Thomas Cranmer: Police Long Overdue with Albert Park OIAs



 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 