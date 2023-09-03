Survey Shows Growing Rejection Of Gender Ideology To Young People

SUPPORT FOR BAN ON ‘GENDER AFFIRMING’ TREATMENT FOR UNDER-18’s

A new poll has found that while there is disagreement as to whether gender identity and sexual orientation should be taught in primary schools, there is increasing opposition to gender ideology being taught to young children. The poll has also found support for a ban on the use of ‘gender affirmation’ chemical & surgical treatment for under-18s, and growing support for sports to be based on biological sex, not gender identity.

In the poll of 1,000 New Zealanders commissioned by Family First and surveyed by Curia Market Research, respondents were asked a number of questions around gender ideology and the Relationship and Sexuality curriculum being taught in primary, intermediate and secondary schools.

GENDER IDEOLOGY IN PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Only 1 in 10 (10%) think primary age children should be taught they can choose their gender and that it can be changed through hormone treatment and surgery if they want it to be, while three out of four (76%) say they shouldn’t. 14% are unsure or refused to respond.

BAN ON PUBERTY BLOCKERS & OTHER ‘GENDER AFFIRMATION’ TREATMENT

The respondents were also asked whether they would support or oppose a ban on puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and physical sex-change surgeries for children under the age of 18 who identify as transgender.

54% support a ban on ‘gender affirmation’ treatment for under 18s and just 27% disagree. 19% were unsure.

Only Green voters were more opposed than supportive. Interestingly, 53% of the younger age group (18-40) were supportive of a ban with only 29% opposing.

SPORTS PARTICIPATION

In terms of sports participation, just 13% of respondents agree that “boys who identify as girls be allowed automatic right of access to girls sports teams such as netball or girls rugby or football (and vice versa)” (dropping significantly from 39% in a similar poll in 2018) and two in three (68%) disagree (rising significantly from 39% in 2018). [In 2018, the question was “Should children play in sports teams based on their gender identity or their actual biological sex?”]

“This polling confirms that the majority of New Zealanders are becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the gender ideology curriculum and agenda being rammed down in some schools. It fails to take into account the emotional and physical development of each child and more importantly the values of the families,” says Bob McCoskrie, CEO of Family First NZ.

“There is also considerable anger and disbelief that parents can be kept out of the loop on all of this, and that a child’s social transitioning may be facilitated by the school without parents being informed.”

Family First is calling on the Ministry of Health to ban gender affirmation treatment for under 18s, and to remove gender ideology from the RSE curriculum.

A nationwide poll released yesterday found significant opposition to a decision which resulted in a teacher losing his teaching licence for refusing to recognise a student’s gender ‘identity’ and using the students preferred pronouns.

The nationwide poll was carried out at the end of August and has a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.

