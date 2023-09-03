Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Survey Shows Growing Rejection Of Gender Ideology To Young People

Sunday, 3 September 2023, 6:03 pm
Press Release: Family First New Zealand

SUPPORT FOR BAN ON ‘GENDER AFFIRMING’ TREATMENT FOR UNDER-18’s

A new poll has found that while there is disagreement as to whether gender identity and sexual orientation should be taught in primary schools, there is increasing opposition to gender ideology being taught to young children. The poll has also found support for a ban on the use of ‘gender affirmation’ chemical & surgical treatment for under-18s, and growing support for sports to be based on biological sex, not gender identity.

In the poll of 1,000 New Zealanders commissioned by Family First and surveyed by Curia Market Research, respondents were asked a number of questions around gender ideology and the Relationship and Sexuality curriculum being taught in primary, intermediate and secondary schools.

GENDER IDEOLOGY IN PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Only 1 in 10 (10%) think primary age children should be taught they can choose their gender and that it can be changed through hormone treatment and surgery if they want it to be, while three out of four (76%) say they shouldn’t. 14% are unsure or refused to respond.

BAN ON PUBERTY BLOCKERS & OTHER ‘GENDER AFFIRMATION’ TREATMENT

The respondents were also asked whether they would support or oppose a ban on puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and physical sex-change surgeries for children under the age of 18 who identify as transgender.

54% support a ban on ‘gender affirmation’ treatment for under 18s and just 27% disagree. 19% were unsure.

Only Green voters were more opposed than supportive. Interestingly, 53% of the younger age group (18-40) were supportive of a ban with only 29% opposing.

SPORTS PARTICIPATION

In terms of sports participation, just 13% of respondents agree that “boys who identify as girls be allowed automatic right of access to girls sports teams such as netball or girls rugby or football (and vice versa)” (dropping significantly from 39% in a similar poll in 2018) and two in three (68%) disagree (rising significantly from 39% in 2018). [In 2018, the question was “Should children play in sports teams based on their gender identity or their actual biological sex?”]

“This polling confirms that the majority of New Zealanders are becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the gender ideology curriculum and agenda being rammed down in some schools. It fails to take into account the emotional and physical development of each child and more importantly the values of the families,” says Bob McCoskrie, CEO of Family First NZ.

“There is also considerable anger and disbelief that parents can be kept out of the loop on all of this, and that a child’s social transitioning may be facilitated by the school without parents being informed.”

Family First is calling on the Ministry of Health to ban gender affirmation treatment for under 18s, and to remove gender ideology from the RSE curriculum.

A nationwide poll released yesterday found significant opposition to a decision which resulted in a teacher losing his teaching licence for refusing to recognise a student’s gender ‘identity’ and using the students preferred pronouns.

The nationwide poll was carried out at the end of August and has a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Family First New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More



 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More

Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 