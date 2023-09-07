Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bold Climate Action Endorsed By Greater Wellington

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Changes to Climate Emergency Action Plans have been endorsed today by Greater Wellington’s Climate Committee, including actions to investigate renewable energy sources and to build a carbon storage tracking system for forests and wetlands.

The 10-point organisational and regional plans were recently reviewed after being adopted by the regional council following its declaration of a climate emergency in 2019.

Climate Committee Chair Penny Gaylor says the changes will strengthen the council’s reputation as a climate action leader.

“Updating these plans sends a clear message that Greater Wellington is focussed on reducing emissions while preparing for the impacts of climate change,” Cr Gaylor says.

“The new draft plans show that on climate change adaptation and mitigation, we are incorporating the latest science and methodology to protect te taiao.”

The draft organisational plan retains actions including the electrification of all Metlink buses by 2035, while adding four new actions.

Among them are an energy transformation initiative to realise the potential of renewables and batteries to reduce the council’s emissions, and a carbon sequestration and storage tracking system for forests and wetlands managed by Greater Wellington.

New actions added to the draft regional plan include enhancing pest animal control to help ecosystems sequester carbon and working with partners to ensure adaptation planning is community-led and informed by sound science and te aō Māori.

Climate Committee Deputy Chair Yadana Saw says updating the plans will help Greater Wellington continue to have a positive, transformative impact across the region.

“It’s time for action, and we need to lead with clear and achievable plans to meet our climate goals,” Cr Saw says.

“The changes endorsed today are a commitment to our tamariki and mokopuna that we will do everything we can to leave them a thriving and abundant te taiao.”

Some of the new actions in the draft plans can be delivered using existing council budgets while others will need to be proposed for inclusion in the 2024-34 Long Term Plan.

Following the adoption of the Long Term Plan in June 2024, the draft action plans will be brought back to the Climate Committee for formal confirmation.

