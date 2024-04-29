Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two Weeks To Have Your Say On LTP And RLTP

Monday, 29 April 2024, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

 

Marlburians have a fortnight to have their say on Council’s planned expenditure over the next 10 years. Submissions to the Long Term Plan (LTP) 2024-2034 close at 5pm on 13 May.

The Marlborough Regional Land Transport Plan (RLTP) 2024-2027 also closes for public submissions at the same time.

Council has so far received 33 submissions to its LTP, on a variety of subjects.

To make a submission go to: https://links.marlborough.govt.nz/haveyoursay or visit one of Council’s Customer Service Centres.

The LTP is produced every three years and:

  • sets out the Council's intended programme of activity for the next ten years.
  • details all of the Council's activities and how they contribute to community outcomes.
  • describes the levels of service being provided to the community for each activity and sets performance targets.
  • describes the local Council’s financial strategy and infrastructure strategy, explaining what it plans to spend over the ten years and how it will pay for its activities.
  • describes activities and expenditure in detail for the first three years and outlines performance targets for the next seven years.
  • is the Annual Plan for the first of the ten years (2024-25), and is used to determine the rates set for that year.

Councillors Brian Dawson, Deborah Dalliessi and Jamie Arbuckle are hosting a ‘find out more about the LTP’ meeting at the Marlborough District Library, Te Kahu o Waipuna, Blenheim on Saturday 4 May from 11am to 12.30pm.

Hearings are timetabled for 10 to 21 June with Council considering all submissions in the week beginning 24 June.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 