Two Weeks To Have Your Say On LTP And RLTP

Marlburians have a fortnight to have their say on Council’s planned expenditure over the next 10 years. Submissions to the Long Term Plan (LTP) 2024-2034 close at 5pm on 13 May.

The Marlborough Regional Land Transport Plan (RLTP) 2024-2027 also closes for public submissions at the same time.

Council has so far received 33 submissions to its LTP, on a variety of subjects.

To make a submission go to: https://links.marlborough.govt.nz/haveyoursay or visit one of Council’s Customer Service Centres.

The LTP is produced every three years and:

sets out the Council's intended programme of activity for the next ten years.

details all of the Council's activities and how they contribute to community outcomes.

describes the levels of service being provided to the community for each activity and sets performance targets.

describes the local Council’s financial strategy and infrastructure strategy, explaining what it plans to spend over the ten years and how it will pay for its activities.

describes activities and expenditure in detail for the first three years and outlines performance targets for the next seven years.

is the Annual Plan for the first of the ten years (2024-25), and is used to determine the rates set for that year.

Councillors Brian Dawson, Deborah Dalliessi and Jamie Arbuckle are hosting a ‘find out more about the LTP’ meeting at the Marlborough District Library, Te Kahu o Waipuna, Blenheim on Saturday 4 May from 11am to 12.30pm.

Hearings are timetabled for 10 to 21 June with Council considering all submissions in the week beginning 24 June.

