Two Weeks To Have Your Say On LTP And RLTP
Marlburians have a fortnight to have their say on Council’s planned expenditure over the next 10 years. Submissions to the Long Term Plan (LTP) 2024-2034 close at 5pm on 13 May.
The Marlborough Regional Land Transport Plan (RLTP) 2024-2027 also closes for public submissions at the same time.
Council has so far received 33 submissions to its LTP, on a variety of subjects.
To make a submission go to: https://links.marlborough.govt.nz/haveyoursay or visit one of Council’s Customer Service Centres.
The LTP is produced every three years and:
- sets out the Council's intended programme of activity for the next ten years.
- details all of the Council's activities and how they contribute to community outcomes.
- describes the levels of service being provided to the community for each activity and sets performance targets.
- describes the local Council’s financial strategy and infrastructure strategy, explaining what it plans to spend over the ten years and how it will pay for its activities.
- describes activities and expenditure in detail for the first three years and outlines performance targets for the next seven years.
- is the Annual Plan for the first of the ten years (2024-25), and is used to determine the rates set for that year.
Councillors Brian Dawson, Deborah Dalliessi and Jamie Arbuckle are hosting a ‘find out more about the LTP’ meeting at the Marlborough District Library, Te Kahu o Waipuna, Blenheim on Saturday 4 May from 11am to 12.30pm.
Hearings are timetabled for 10 to 21 June with Council considering all submissions in the week beginning 24 June.