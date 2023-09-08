$1.6 Million In Grant Funding Awarded To Three Nelson Projects

Three Nelson City Council projects have received a combined $1.6 million in the most recent round of grants from the Government’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

The fund recognised the impact extreme weather events, such as in August 2022, had on local infrastructure and visitor numbers, and prioritised funding to help support communities to restore and upgrade tourism infrastructure to assist in their recovery.

The three Council projects that received funding are the Marina Promenade, receiving $1,130,066, the Montgomery Square Toilet Renewal, receiving $295,412 and Marsden Valley Trailhead Facilities, receiving $235,370.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith welcomed the funding boost, saying the combination of COVID-19 and the August 2022 weather event had severely affected tourism and Council’s budgets for upgrading tourism and community infrastructure.

“The visitor industry is vital to Nelson’s economy and has taken a huge hit through Covid. These investments in tourism infrastructure help in the recovery.

“One of my key ambitions as Mayor is to better connect our city with the sea. The Marina Promenade fits well with planned developments for additional boat berths and a new sea sports facility in Akersten Street, and Nelson gaining port of entry status for international recreational vessels.

“Montgomery Square is an important tourism destination, being home to Nelson’s iconic Saturday Market. The toilet block is tired, and this funding towards an upgrade is welcome.

“Marsden Valley is very popular for walking and biking, but the trailhead facilities are inadequate to meet demand. These new parking and toilet facilities, along with an entrance pathway, will enhance the experience and make it safer for visitors and locals.

“This $1.6 million investment in improving Nelson’s facilities will benefit the visitor industry as well as enhancing our city for our own residents.”

Fiona Wilson, Chief Executive of the Nelson Regional Development Agency, says; “We were very pleased to support Council’s application for this funding and encouraged the Tourism Infrastructure Fund administrators to recognise the benefits that this suite of projects would provide to the hard-hit visitor sector in our region.

“It is really positive news to have this funding approved for these worthwhile projects. Between them, the Nelson Marina Promenade development, upgrades to the Marsden Valley Trailhead carpark and the Montgomery Square public facilities are all important components of the region’s offering of quality recreational facilities. The benefits will enhance recreational experiences for visitors and locals alike.”

Nelson Marina Promenade - $1,130,066

The Marina Promenade is part of the Marina Masterplan and will see a new, five-metre-wide, family-friendly walk and cycleway that extends the current Maitai River walkway through to the start of the Marina facilities - café, public toilets, offices and visitor berths. The pathway will be landscaped, with provision made for lighting, drinking fountains and park benches, and art installations by local artists will be sought.

The pathway is envisioned to be not only a safe access between the city and the marina, but also an opportunity to share some of the fascinating history of our waterfront with the community and visitors. To do this, Council will be working with local iwi to tell the story of the indigenous and modern history of the marina area, Port Nelson and the Nelson Haven along the new pathway.

The estimated total cost of the first stage of the project is $3,570,066, and work is expected to begin in April 2024.

Montgomery Square Toilet Renewal - $295,412

The 50-year-old Montgomery Square Superloo services a high number of visitors to Nelson’s city centre and hosts the Nelson Saturday Market and Monty’s Sunday Market, as well as providing an area for freedom camping. Its facilities are used thousands of times every month.

Proposed changes to the Superloo include increasing the number of bathroom facilities, washer and dryers, and lockers; adding an outdoor wash basin; improved heating and layout; floor resurfacing; a photovoltaic solar system, and electrical and plumbing upgrades.

An updated architectural plan is the next step for the project, with total costs and timelines to be confirmed after this.

Marsden Valley Trailhead Facilities – $235,370

The planned upgrade to the southern end of Marsden Valley Road (Marsden Valley trailhead) will see the addition of safe car parking, an accessible toilet, and a new pathway from the car park to the trail entrance.

The improvement of the trailhead facilities will serve all those wishing to access the Barnicoat Walkway, Glider Rd access to the ridgeline, and other popular local trails including Involution and the old weir track. The Marsden Valley trailhead also links access to Aniseed Valley and the Silvan Forest.

The estimated total cost of the project is $480,740. Work is expected to begin in February 2024.

