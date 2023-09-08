Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Beach Clean-up Starts Next Week

Friday, 8 September 2023, 5:10 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

The clean-up of woody debris on our beaches is about to get underway so our biggest summer assets are clean by Labour Weekend – 22 and 23 October.

Liveable Communities Director Michele Frey says contractors will start clearing debris off the beach from Waikanae Cut to Pacific Street from next week.

“Council is also in communication with tangata whenua and communities about clearing woody debris at Uawa/Tolaga Bay and we hope to commence this work soon.

“Contractors at Waikanae are starting earlier than usual for the Labour Weekend cleanup, and their hours of operation will be longer than they have been previously as well.

“This is because of the large volume of woody debris contractors have to deal with.”

Ms Frey says in town, contractors will work at the Waikanae Beach end and make their way down the beach to past the Midway Surf Club.

“If you’re on these beaches over the next couple of months, please take heed of warning signs and stay away from the heavy machinery.”

Ms Frey says because the woody debris is a result of Cyclone Gabrielle, funding had been secured by the Government to help Council pay for it.

“We have waited until now to remove the debris because Council has not historically cleaned the beaches over winter, and instead uses any funding we’ve had for an annual clean-up before summer.

“This clean-up is the first part of a larger programme of removal of woody debris in our river catchments as well.

“This funding is to clean our beaches in time for Labour Weekend and is not for the ongoing approach to cleaning up our beaches.

“We are developing a Council position on woody debris on the region’s beaches and through this process have sought feedback from a number of agencies.

“The Council position will be discussed at Council meetings in coming months and will inform the long-term approach.”

