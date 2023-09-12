Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council’s Engagement Hub Heads North To Ōtaki

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 10:55 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Coast District Council’s roving engagement hub is heading north this week, setting up at the Ōtaki Library from today, Tuesday 12 September, through to Friday 13 October. This follows the hub’s first month-long stint in Mahara Place, Waikanae.

Mayor Janet Holborow says over the coming eight to 10 months, the roving engagement hub will give people across Kāpiti the opportunity to have a say in person on a range of topics as Council starts to develop its next Long-term Plan and works with the community to develop a districtwide vision for the future.

“It’s a roving hub because we need to hear from all corners of our district, so every month or so it moves to a new location,” says Mayor Holborow.

“The hub is designed to get people thinking about topics that influence our lives and our environment, and changes or trade-offs we might need to make to secure a future that is affordable and meets community needs.

“This month we’re focussing on education, employment and income, and tourism but we’re also really keen for people to have their say on the 10 short-term strategic priorities and supporting actions we’ve identified as areas of focus as these will inform Council activities and budgets for the next three years,” says Mayor Holborow.

“We had some really insightful conversations with visitors to our Waikanae Hub over the past month about everything from housing, health, transport links, people’s aspirations for our town centres, and community safety.

“It’s great to see so many people invested in our district’s future and we’re really looking forward to meeting and hearing from people who live in the northern part of our district over the next few weeks,” says Mayor Holborow.

The hub is scheduled to head to Paraparaumu central in mid-October. As weather improves, keep an eye out for councillors and community board members at school fairs, community markets and other events.

If you can’t make it to the hub, you can have your say online at haveyoursay.kapiticoast.govt.nz/Vision-Kāpiti or by popping into a library, pool, or council service centre and filling in a feedback card.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


NZCTU: Front Line Services In The Firing Line

The National Party has identified nearly $2.5B of cuts to public services to pay for its tax programme, including what it calls "back office" government bureaucracies such as the court system, biosecurity, cybersecurity, family and sexual violence, food safety, and serious fraud. These are vital areas that should not be under the microscope. More




 
 
Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More


Government: Investing In The South Island’s Roading Resilience

$12M to improve the resilience of roads in the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions. Hope Bypass earmarked in draft Government Policy Statement on land transport. $127M invested in the top of the south’s roads since flooding in 2021 and 2022. More


Sunny Kaushal: 2022 Vaping Stand Downs 0.44% Of Students

Dairyowners are pointing to a parliamentary answer that puts the vaping “epidemic” in new light, with violence and youth crime a much larger issue in schools. There were only 3,582 vaping and smoking stand downs last year, less than half a percent. More


Government: New Wildlife Act To Better Protect Native Species

Over 4,000 of our native species are currently threatened by climate change, invasive species, and habitat loss, with some at risk of extinction. "The 70-year-old Wildlife Act will be replaced with modern, fit-for-purpose legislation to better protect native species and improve biodiversity," says Willow-Jean Prime. More

Green Party: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government, and put a Green Minister for Oceans and Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More


Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More


Labour: National’s Empty Housing Policy

"National’s housing policy is vacant, with no new funding and no timelines attached to its delivery. The fact is you can’t trust National on housing. The last time they were in Government they sold off public houses, leaving 1,500 fewer homes than they started with," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 