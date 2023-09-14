Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson City Council To Host Plan Change 29 Community Meetings

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 5:20 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Nelson City Council will host a series of informative neighbourhood meetings and an online webinar aimed at engaging the community in discussions about Plan Change 29. These meetings, chaired by elected members, will provide residents with the opportunity to learn more about the proposed changes for their individual neighbourhoods, ask questions, and find out more about the submissions process. In addition to these meetings, Council planners will be available at specific times and days at the region’s libraries to meet one-on-one with people who have questions.

Plan Change 29 overview

The proposed changes are being made in response to population growth, demand for housing in the region, and to fulfil Council’s obligations under central government’s National Policy Statement for Urban Development (NPS-UD) 2020.

Under this national direction, Council must ensure Nelson grows into a well-functioning environment that can provide for sufficient housing capacity to meet growth pressures over the next 30-50 years. Proposed Plan Change 29 focuses on intensification, aiming to accommodate much of Whakatū Nelson’s future growth through redevelopment within existing urban areas rather than expanding into a diminishing supply of greenfield sites.

As well as changes to help address Nelson’s existing housing challenges, the plan change proposes updates related to heritage and natural hazards. The proposed changes aim to provide more housing opportunities and flexibility within Nelson’s existing urban areas, giving homeowners and developers more choice in how they build. The proposed plan change also provides opportunity for papakāinga development by Māori and for Māori.

Community involvement

Residents are encouraged to attend the meetings or drop-in sessions during September and October to hear what the proposed changes will mean for different locations in Nelson. The neighbourhood meetings are divided into suburb areas so people can choose the location(s) relevant to them.

Large, printed maps will be used to highlight the specific geographic areas that will be spoken about in the meetings.

These workshops will build on the engagement work that Council has done in recent years on the Nelson Plan, natural hazards, and the Nelson Tasman Future Development Strategy, adding to the feedback already received from community, iwi and stakeholder engagement and consultation between 2014 and 2020 as part of a multi-year process to develop strategies for adapting to Nelson’s changing needs.

Community involvement is essential to the success of Plan Change 29. People are encouraged to come along and engage directly with Council representatives, planners, and experts to gain a better understanding of the proposed changes.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says these are big changes to Nelson’s planning rules, and these extra meetings and drop-in sessions are about enabling greater public involvement.

“These neighbourhood meetings are so people can better understand what Plan Change 29 means for their local community,” says Mayor Nick. “There will be both elected members and planning staff to explain what Plan Change 29 means and how they can shape it through submissions.”

Meeting and drop-in session details

We encourage all residents, property owners, and community groups to ensure you are sufficiently informed about the proposed changes then make a submission by 31 October,” says Mandy Bishop, Group Manager Environmental Management.

“Your feedback is crucial in shaping the future of Nelson. Whether you have specific questions or simply want to learn more about Plan Change 29, the meetings provide an excellent opportunity to get information and be clear on how you can help us get the right rules in the right place.

“We look forward to continuing to engage with the Whakatū Nelson community and working together to shape a brighter future for our city.”

Can’t attend a meeting in person?
For those unable to attend the neighborhood meetings in person, there are additional ways to participate and share your feedback online. An online webinar will be held on 18 October that will be available afterwards to watch online for those that can’t make the session. There is also a live Q&A available at shape.nelson.govt.nz/plan-change-29.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to deserve an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No-one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. National has delayed revealing the costs for its tax and spending policies because it clearly hasn’t a clue how to derive the revenue it needs to fund its tax cuts without making significant inroads into essential public services already stretched to breaking point. More


 
 
SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More

Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 