Urban BBQ Festival - Saturday, November 18th, 2023

Friday, 15 September 2023, 11:48 am
Press Release: Urban BBQ Festival

Saturday November 18th

Waikoko Gardens, Tomoana Showgrounds, Hastings

11am – 6:15pm

Tickets on sale Friday, 15th September, through Eventbrite

BBQ lovers are in for a meaty treat in November when the Urban BBQ Festival returns to Tomoana Showgrounds Hastings.

Once again the Jack Daniel’s Demo Stage hosts a full afternoon of demonstrations that will take your pitmaster skills to the next level. Brisket, ribs, butchery, lamb… you’ll see it done, learn the techniques and sample the finished product as well.

If you miss a demo hit the Cook Zone, where the pitmasters will be chilling and grilling when they’re not on stage, cooking up tasty morsels from supporters Swift Ribs, Atkin’s Ranch, First Light and Bostock Brothers.

There’ll be more grills on the go in the BBQ Supplies area, where reps from brands including Weber, Traeger, Green Mountain Grills and Z Grills will be cooking up a storm alongside saucy tastings from Wild Bill’s and Chilli Bro’s & Que, and top notch blades from the team at Kentmaster.

But the real stars of the show are the BBQ vendors. Local legends Black Betty Barbecue and Japanese-style robata grill masters Piku bring back their BBQ goodness. Hastings pitmasters Bareknuckle Barbeque are in, along with OG BBQ pioneers BBQ Gourmet and their giant charcoal kettles. New on the scene Mac N Cheese specialist Mac Daddy joins the party, along with Gina’s Truck, with a one-off BBQ menu inspired by South America and the Caribbean.

There’ll be more BBQ than you can shake a spit at, as well as sweet treats from Mr Whippy… if you’ve got any space left to fill.

Organiser Jim Poppelwell says: “After last year’s sellout we’ve beefed everything up so more BBQ lovers can enjoy the day, and thrown in some pretty quirky entertainment as well. With the new demos and an awesome range of BBQ goodness on offer we’re really looking forward to another epic day of meat, music and BBQ mayhem!”

Throughout the day festival goers can catch rocking tunes from Jack Knife Beat and Joe Cole, ride the Madd Fun bucking bronco and see some epic battles in the IPW wrestling ring. Yeap that’s right, it wouldn’t be a BBQ festival without a few wrestlers.

So grab a tasty beverage from the Craft Bar, IPA Tent or Wine Garden, a massive portion of juicy BBQ, and strap in for the day.

Poppelwell continues: “The BBQ scene here in the Bay continues to grow, and we’re stoked to be able to pull it all together for the growing number of local and out-of-town BBQ lovers. We’re excited to feature the finest products from local producers First Light Foods, Atkin’s Ranch and Bostock Brothers, alongside top quality imported brands such as Swift Ribs, BBQ and supplies brands Weber, Traeger and Green Mountain Grills, pitmasters from NZBA comp teams Heavy Kettle Smokers and Blitzkrieg BBQ, as well as Instagram legend the Mayor of Mustard. And of course a mean as selection of BBQ food vendors. And that line up will grow as we get closer to the big day.

“Big thanks go to our supporters Jack Daniel’s, Hastings District Council, Napier City Council and The Rock for their help. As with most events, this truly is a team effort.

The Urban BBQ Festival is an all ages event, with under 14s tickets free with an accompanying parent or guardian. Tickets go on sale September 15th, with Super Early Bird at $20, Early Bird at $24, General Admission at $28 until the morning of the event, and gate sales at the venue for $35. So get in early to grab yourself a bargain!

