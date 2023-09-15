Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Busy Carparks A Lifeline For Charity

Friday, 15 September 2023, 1:53 pm
Press Release: LifeLine

Parking the car is something we all do and most of us don’t think twice about it. However, come September, the simple act of parking in a Wilson carpark will help one of New Zealand’s most important helplines – Lifeline.

Wilson Parking is hosting ‘Park with Purpose’ in their busiest carparks throughout the country on Wednesday September 20.

A portion of all parking fees on that day will go to Lifeline as part of celebrating Mental Health Awareness Week. The aim is to raise $25,000.

Wilson Parking Chief Operating Officer Sara Norrie says partnering with Lifeline aligns with the company’s values.

“Every person who parks their car in a Wilson carpark on Wednesday and buys an earlybird product either on our ParkMate app or at the machine is making a donation to Lifeline,” says Sara.

“Lifeline is there for people when they are in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week and we are supporting them to stay that way.

“Partnering with Lifeline is an obvious choice for us. Our values align and we are very proud to support everything that they do for our community,” says Sara.

Lifeline spokesperson Helena de Fontenay is understandably delighted with Wilson Parking’s support.

“Lifeline receives calls and texts about a wide range of issues, anxiety, depression, loneliness, concerns around the cost of living, and job insecurity. The Auckland Anniversary weekend floods, Cyclones Hale and Gabriel, and other weather events have also had a big impact on many people around the country this year.

“This Mental Health Awareness Week, Lifeline is urging people to see their mental health as being just as important as their physical health and to seek support early if there is something that is niggling at you or not quite right.

“Lifeline doesn’t receive any Government funding, so the support of organisations like Wilson Parking is vital to ensure Lifeline will always be there for people. The more support we receive, the more calls we can answer,” says Helena.

To help ensure Lifeline is always there, donations can be made via our website: https://www.lifeline.org.nz/donate/ . All donations go towards funding Lifeline call centres in Auckland and Christchurch, enabling the organisation to respond to calls and texts from around New Zealand.

About Lifeline

Lifeline Aotearoa is all about giving hope and saving lives. It’s what our health professionals and trained volunteers do every day of the year. Lifeline receives more than 9000 calls and receives and sends around 23,000 texts every month from people in distress. We support an average of 15 to 20 people at high risk of suicide each day.

Lifeline supports all ages across our phone and text services, with text being the most popular way to get support for those under 30-years-old.

The most common issues people talk to us about are loneliness and isolation, relationship difficulties, clinical mental health issues, anxiety and depression and suicide.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from LifeLine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. National has delayed revealing the costs for its tax and spending policies because it clearly hasn’t a clue how to derive the revenue it needs to fund its tax cuts without making significant inroads into essential public services already stretched to breaking point. More


 
 
Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More


Government: New Birthing Unit At Waitākere Hospital

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced funding of $12.3M for a new primary birthing unit at Waitākere Hospital. The development of the Waitākere Primary Birthing Unit is one of 110 health infrastructure projects worth $7.7B currently being planned and delivered across Aotearoa. More


Government: Investing In West Coast’s Roading Resilience

The Government is investing over $22M across eighteen projects to improve the resilience of West Coast roads that have been affected by extreme weather and a dedicated Transport Resilience Fund has been established for early preventative works to protect the state highway network from future disruption. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More


Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 