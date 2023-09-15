Busy Carparks A Lifeline For Charity

Parking the car is something we all do and most of us don’t think twice about it. However, come September, the simple act of parking in a Wilson carpark will help one of New Zealand’s most important helplines – Lifeline.

Wilson Parking is hosting ‘Park with Purpose’ in their busiest carparks throughout the country on Wednesday September 20.

A portion of all parking fees on that day will go to Lifeline as part of celebrating Mental Health Awareness Week. The aim is to raise $25,000.

Wilson Parking Chief Operating Officer Sara Norrie says partnering with Lifeline aligns with the company’s values.

“Every person who parks their car in a Wilson carpark on Wednesday and buys an earlybird product either on our ParkMate app or at the machine is making a donation to Lifeline,” says Sara.

“Lifeline is there for people when they are in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week and we are supporting them to stay that way.

“Partnering with Lifeline is an obvious choice for us. Our values align and we are very proud to support everything that they do for our community,” says Sara.

Lifeline spokesperson Helena de Fontenay is understandably delighted with Wilson Parking’s support.

“Lifeline receives calls and texts about a wide range of issues, anxiety, depression, loneliness, concerns around the cost of living, and job insecurity. The Auckland Anniversary weekend floods, Cyclones Hale and Gabriel, and other weather events have also had a big impact on many people around the country this year.

“This Mental Health Awareness Week, Lifeline is urging people to see their mental health as being just as important as their physical health and to seek support early if there is something that is niggling at you or not quite right.

“Lifeline doesn’t receive any Government funding, so the support of organisations like Wilson Parking is vital to ensure Lifeline will always be there for people. The more support we receive, the more calls we can answer,” says Helena.

To help ensure Lifeline is always there, donations can be made via our website: https://www.lifeline.org.nz/donate/ . All donations go towards funding Lifeline call centres in Auckland and Christchurch, enabling the organisation to respond to calls and texts from around New Zealand.

About Lifeline

Lifeline Aotearoa is all about giving hope and saving lives. It’s what our health professionals and trained volunteers do every day of the year. Lifeline receives more than 9000 calls and receives and sends around 23,000 texts every month from people in distress. We support an average of 15 to 20 people at high risk of suicide each day.

Lifeline supports all ages across our phone and text services, with text being the most popular way to get support for those under 30-years-old.

The most common issues people talk to us about are loneliness and isolation, relationship difficulties, clinical mental health issues, anxiety and depression and suicide.

