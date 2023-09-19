Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Starts Consultation On Review Of Rating Policies

Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council is engaging with the community on proposed changes to its rating policies with formal public consultation now open.

Feedback can be submitted via its website letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/rating-policies-review until 15 October 2023.

Each year, the Council sets its overall budget as part of the Long-term Plan and Annual Plan process. The rates-funded component of that budget is then collected from property owners.

Council rating policies define how the overall rates bill is divided up, to determine the proportion each property owner pays.

The proportion each pays depends on a range of factors, like the property’s capital value, whether it is commercial or residential, and what services the property receives.

Key proposed changes include:

  • Reducing the proportion of rates paid by commercial, industrial and business ratepayers. Currently, a commercial property will pay $3.70 in general rates for every $1 that a residential property of the same value pays. It is proposed to reduce this to $3.25.
  • Increasing the proportion of rates paid on vacant land in the central city. Owners of vacant land in the central city would pay $4.50 in general rates for every $1 that a residential property of the same value pays. Currently there is no separate category for vacant land in the central city.

Councillor Rebecca Matthews, Chair of Kōrau Tōtōpū the Long-term Plan, Finance, and Performance Committee, says councils are required to review their Long-term Plans every three years and the Rating Policy Review is the third phase in the engagement process.

“It’s been a long time since the Council has reviewed the rating policy. We face different challenges today, so we want feedback from Wellingtonians to ensure rates are allocated in the best way to meet our current and future needs.”

The Council is not consulting on whether land value is a more appropriate measure to base rates on than capital value at this time.

This review has been delayed until after the 2024-34 Long-term Plan has been adopted, to allow further progress on the District Plan (due to be operational in 2025) and to ensure enough time to consider the impact and engage further with the community, given the significance of any change in this area.

The Rating Policy Review is phase three of the 2024-34 Long-term Plan engagement process, following the Outcome and Priorities engagement and a Citizens’ Assembly on levels of service.

Feedback can be submitted via the Let’s Talk website at letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/rating-policies-review until 15 October 2023. The engagement document and submission forms are available at Wellington City Libraries and the Service Centre on Manners Street.

Oral hearings take place on 1 November. Any changes stemming from the review would be implemented from July 2024 as part of the Long-term Plan 2024-34.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s (Lack Of) Plans For El Nino

Debate time: In contrast to most debates, political debates aren’t simply about winning on points of logic, but are also about looking likeable on television – which is why good political debaters often have to pull their punches on TV, lest they seem unkind to dumb animals. Chris Hipkins is likely to have the same problem tonight, since repeatedly showing that Christopher Luxon is not the sharpest tool in the box could easily end up winning Luxon a sympathy vote.
Hipkins has to show that his opponent is unfit to govern, but do it kindly, and cheerily. Luxon has a simpler task. He has reduced expectations so much that he merely has to stay upright for 90 minutes... More



 
 
Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More


Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More


Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More

Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More


Green Party: ACT Would Make Life Miserable For Those Already Worst Off

ACT’S welfare policy announced today is as cruel as it gets. With National doing absolutely nothing for those on low incomes, it’s clear that these two parties in government would be dangerous for those already struggling. Only a Party vote for the Greens will end poverty. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 