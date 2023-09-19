Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Sport And Recreation Opportunities For Wānaka And The Upper Clutha

Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is excited to invite the Upper Clutha community to Paetara Aspiring Central’s open day from 11.30am on Sunday 1 October.

The former Mitre10 building, located at 35 Plantation Road, has been transformed into a vibrant community space to meet the growing need for sport and recreation facilities in the district.

The building features two multi-use indoor courts, a separate studio that could be used for dance, yoga and fitness classes, or as a meeting space, and dedicated areas for Kahu Youth and Aspiring Gymsports.

QLDC Community Services General Manager, Kenneth Bailey, said the Council was looking forward to opening the facility and delivering another important project in the Upper Clutha.

“This awesome new facility will meet a range of local needs. It’s been challenging at times to convert a ‘big box’ retail building into a community space that’s fit for purpose. It’ll be great to watch it grow as an important hub in the heart of Wānaka. We expect many clubs and groups to call this centre home.”

“We’re inviting everyone to come along and enjoy some have-a-go sessions on the day. There’ll be basketball, netball, yoga, skateboarding and many other activities including the opportunity to meet the teams from Kahu Youth and Aspiring Gymsports as well as QLDC Sport and Recreation staff.”

QLDC Sport & Recreation Manager, Simon Battrick, said it will be a great day to bring everyone together and celebrate the new facility.

“I’d like to extend a thank you to Martin and Alan Dippie who have worked with us to be able to lease the former Mitre 10 building for the community. A big thanks to everyone who has contributed to the project in some way and we look forward to running new sport and recreation programmes from this space!”

The opening of the centre, by QLDC Mayor Glyn Lewers, will begin with a brief ribbon cutting ceremony at 11.30am before the community are invited to explore the courts and different spaces.

For full details on the launch and what’s on offer, visit www.qldc.govt.nz/paetaralaunch.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s (Lack Of) Plans For El Nino

In contrast to most debates, political debates aren’t simply about winning on points of logic, but also about looking likeable, which is why good political debaters often have to pull their punches on TV, lest they seem unkind to dumb animals. Chris Hipkins is likely to have the same problem tonight, since repeatedly showing that Christopher Luxon is not the sharpest tool in the box could easily end up winning the latter a sympathy vote.More



 
 
Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More


Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More


Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More

Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More


Green Party: ACT Would Make Life Miserable For Those Already Worst Off

ACT’S welfare policy announced today is as cruel as it gets. With National doing absolutely nothing for those on low incomes, it’s clear that these two parties in government would be dangerous for those already struggling. Only a Party vote for the Greens will end poverty. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 