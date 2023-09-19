More Sport And Recreation Opportunities For Wānaka And The Upper Clutha

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is excited to invite the Upper Clutha community to Paetara Aspiring Central’s open day from 11.30am on Sunday 1 October.

The former Mitre10 building, located at 35 Plantation Road, has been transformed into a vibrant community space to meet the growing need for sport and recreation facilities in the district.

The building features two multi-use indoor courts, a separate studio that could be used for dance, yoga and fitness classes, or as a meeting space, and dedicated areas for Kahu Youth and Aspiring Gymsports.

QLDC Community Services General Manager, Kenneth Bailey, said the Council was looking forward to opening the facility and delivering another important project in the Upper Clutha.

“This awesome new facility will meet a range of local needs. It’s been challenging at times to convert a ‘big box’ retail building into a community space that’s fit for purpose. It’ll be great to watch it grow as an important hub in the heart of Wānaka. We expect many clubs and groups to call this centre home.”

“We’re inviting everyone to come along and enjoy some have-a-go sessions on the day. There’ll be basketball, netball, yoga, skateboarding and many other activities including the opportunity to meet the teams from Kahu Youth and Aspiring Gymsports as well as QLDC Sport and Recreation staff.”

QLDC Sport & Recreation Manager, Simon Battrick, said it will be a great day to bring everyone together and celebrate the new facility.

“I’d like to extend a thank you to Martin and Alan Dippie who have worked with us to be able to lease the former Mitre 10 building for the community. A big thanks to everyone who has contributed to the project in some way and we look forward to running new sport and recreation programmes from this space!”

The opening of the centre, by QLDC Mayor Glyn Lewers, will begin with a brief ribbon cutting ceremony at 11.30am before the community are invited to explore the courts and different spaces.

For full details on the launch and what’s on offer, visit www.qldc.govt.nz/paetaralaunch.

