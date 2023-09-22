Police nab repeat offenders in Auckland’s east

Four people are facing charges after a string of aggravated burglaries in East Auckland in recent weeks.

Counties Manukau East Area Commander, Inspector Rod Honan, says the group of four are allegedly responsible for three aggravated burglaries in Pakuranga Heights and Half Moon Bay between 25 August and 11 September.

Police were called to a Pooley Street address on 25 August following a report of four people entering the property and taking a number of items.

Inspector Honan says at around 1pm on 2 September Police received a report of three offenders entering a property on Pigeon Mountain Road, Half Moon Bay.

“The victim, who was asleep at the time, was woken by the offenders rummaging through the property,” he says.

“Thankfully he was uninjured, but understandably shaken by the incident.”

Police were also called to a Penruddocke Road address on 11 September at about 3pm following a report of four offenders entering a property and demanding money.

“One of the victims has also been assaulted during this incident and a number of items have been taken,” Inspector Honan says.

“Police yesterday executed five search warrants at properties in Ōtāhuhu, Papatoetoe, and Māngere.

“During the execution, Police located evidence linking one of the offenders to another burglary that occurred at a residential address in Pakuranga on 25 August.

“A stolen Triumph motorcycle, unrelated to this investigation, was also recovered.”

Inspector Honan says Police understand incidents like this are concerning for the community, and hope these quick arrests provide some reassurance.

“We know this sort of offending where people’s property is targeted can be incredibly invasive for our community.

“Police take this offending very seriously and would like to thank the community for their support and assistance in providing information that helped lead to these arrests.

“These results should reassure the community that we have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending,” he says.

A 29-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with burglary and committing burglary with a weapon.

A 24-year-old man appeared in Manukau District Court yesterday charged with committing burglary with a weapon.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with burglary and will reappear in Manukau District Court in November.

A 17-year-old has also been charged with committing burglary with a weapon.

