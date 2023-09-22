Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police nab repeat offenders in Auckland’s east

Friday, 22 September 2023, 10:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Four people are facing charges after a string of aggravated burglaries in East Auckland in recent weeks.

Counties Manukau East Area Commander, Inspector Rod Honan, says the group of four are allegedly responsible for three aggravated burglaries in Pakuranga Heights and Half Moon Bay between 25 August and 11 September.

Police were called to a Pooley Street address on 25 August following a report of four people entering the property and taking a number of items.

Inspector Honan says at around 1pm on 2 September Police received a report of three offenders entering a property on Pigeon Mountain Road, Half Moon Bay.

“The victim, who was asleep at the time, was woken by the offenders rummaging through the property,” he says.

“Thankfully he was uninjured, but understandably shaken by the incident.”

Police were also called to a Penruddocke Road address on 11 September at about 3pm following a report of four offenders entering a property and demanding money.

“One of the victims has also been assaulted during this incident and a number of items have been taken,” Inspector Honan says.

“Police yesterday executed five search warrants at properties in Ōtāhuhu, Papatoetoe, and Māngere.

“During the execution, Police located evidence linking one of the offenders to another burglary that occurred at a residential address in Pakuranga on 25 August.

“A stolen Triumph motorcycle, unrelated to this investigation, was also recovered.”

Inspector Honan says Police understand incidents like this are concerning for the community, and hope these quick arrests provide some reassurance.

“We know this sort of offending where people’s property is targeted can be incredibly invasive for our community.

“Police take this offending very seriously and would like to thank the community for their support and assistance in providing information that helped lead to these arrests.

“These results should reassure the community that we have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending,” he says.

A 29-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with burglary and committing burglary with a weapon.

A 24-year-old man appeared in Manukau District Court yesterday charged with committing burglary with a weapon.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with burglary and will reappear in Manukau District Court in November.

A 17-year-old has also been charged with committing burglary with a weapon.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chaotic Coalitions, Drinking Water, & Useless Debates

This week’s ONE News-Verian poll has the National/ACT coalition teetering on the edge of being able to govern alone while, just as precariously, having its legislative agenda vulnerable to a potential veto by Winston Peters in the House. This means that a crucial battle will be fought between ACT & New Zealand First for the allegiance of those angry, conspiratorially-inclined people who feel ignored and/or despised by the two major parties. More


Government: No Recession As Economy Grows Nearly 1%

The economy has turned a corner with today's confirmation that the country was never in recession & stronger than expected growth. The latest figures show "the Government’s actions to build a stronger and more resilient economy contributed to higher than expected growth this quarter," says Grant Robertson. More

ALSO:


 
 
Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. “It’s time to end visas that bind people to specific employers,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More

Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More


Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 