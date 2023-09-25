Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Stratford’s Transport Choices Team Reviewing Plans Before October Council Meeting

Monday, 25 September 2023, 11:29 am
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Stratford District Council (SDC) is reviewing feedback on the Transport Choices School Safety Improvement Project. The aim of the project is to create a safe transport network that has room for community members of all ages to enjoy healthy and environmentally friendly ways to get to the fun and important places in their neighbourhood.

Working closely with designers, SDC is updating some of the proposed plans to address key areas of concern and suggestions from residents.

Victoria Araba, SDC Director – Assets, says that while the number of people who gave feedback was low, the Transport Choices team wants to assure residents they’re listening.

“Some in our community are telling us they’re worried about a lack of parking and the narrowing of our streets if we moved ahead with some plans as they are. While our parking surveys have shown us that even with the changes, we should have plenty of parking available, and our streets are wide enough to safely accommodate on-road cycle lanes, we’re working on updating street layouts for areas where we received the most requests for change,” says Victoria.

“Our School Safety Improvement Project is about building an active and climate-friendly transport network Stratford can be proud of well into the future. Many of us grew up biking around our neighbourhoods and experiencing the health benefits, freedom, and sense of adventure it brings. We’d love to provide these same opportunities for today’s kids,” Victoria says.

Reviewed street plans will be presented to councillors at their Ordinary meeting on 10 October and Elected Members will decide which Transport Choices street designs will move forward.

Using community feedback, SDC has identified 6 key areas of focus for review:

  1. Hamlet Street from Pembroke Road to Regan Street
  2. Regan Street pedestrian crossing at the Hamlet Street intersection
  3. Portia Street from Regan Street to Fenton Street
  4. Miranda Street from Page Street to Celia Street
  5. Regan Street from Cordelia Street to Swansea Road
  6. Swansea Road from Regan Street to Fenton Street

The main concerns from Stratford residents about these areas centre around a loss of parking spaces and the narrowing of streets to incorporate on-road cycle ways. There’s also feedback about the impact the proposed Regan / Hamlet Street crossing point might have on traffic and school bus movements, access to the service lane, and that the crossing is too far away from the entrance to Stratford Primary School.

Stratford District Council’s School Safety Improvement Project is being done with the support of Transport Choices, funded by the Climate Emergency Response Fund through Waka Kotahi, which aims to demonstrate what’s possible for communities across Aotearoa New Zealand by quickly providing people with healthier, more affordable, and safer transport choices that are good for us, and for the environment.

Kathryn King, Urban Mobility Manager for Waka Kotahi, says Stratford’s Transport Choices project has the potential to be truly transformational.

“It’s ambitious, and by taking on board feedback and addressing people’s concerns we’re confident the amended designs can deliver outcomes that will work best for the community and still help shape a healthier and more active future for Stratford’s tamariki,” she says.

“We can have towns and cities where everyone has the freedom to easily move around without always needing to rely on cars, and Stratford’s proposed walking and cycling network is a great step towards achieving that.”

A summary of community feedback that SDC received on their proposed designs can be found at Stratford.govt.nz/TransportChoices

