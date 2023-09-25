A New, Resilient Connection From The Maitai Hub To Local Trails

First there was a bridge washed away in the August 2022 severe weather event, another bridge that was twisted by debris, then a temporary bridge, no bridge, and now, finally, a new permanent that will provide a future-proofed connection between the Maitai Hub and nearby trails.

Situated between the carpark and the greens at Waahi Taakaro Golf Course, work on the new bridge foundations will begin this week with the bridge planned to be lifted into place later this year. The bridge is planned to be opened to the public early February 2024.

“The new bridge will reinstate the link connecting walkers and cyclists to the network of trails in the Maitai Valley via the perimeter of the golf course,” says Group Manager Community Services Andrew White.

“The Maitai Recreation Hub opened to much fanfare in May 2022 and was incredibly popular before it was hammered by the August floods. Council is looking into new nearby, locations for the pump track that are less prone to flooding so Nelsonians can enjoy it again. We have design concepts and are putting an emphasis on the resilience of the area. The replacement of the Maitai Bridge is the first step in reconnecting this area for all recreational users.”

In the 2022 August floods, the two bridges on the Waahi Taakaro Golf Course were damaged. One was washed away, and the other was twisted by debris washed down the Maitai River. A temporary bridge was put in place to provide safe passage until the permanent bridge was constructed. During the May 2023 weather event the temporary bridge’s foundations were damaged and it was removed. As a result, the only access across the river has been through a ford.

Group Manager Infrastructure Alec Louverdis says the new bridge will be able to better cope with future severe weather events.

“Similar to many ongoing projects around Nelson City that are designed to make our city more resilient, Contractors are taking a number of steps to ensure the new bridge can withstand further floods in the area.”

The new bridge will be built up from the existing ground level, which will allow more space for the Maitai River to pass under the bridge during future floods. Rock armouring will be used to protect the bridge abutments and the riverbank. This will also provide further protection to a power cable buried in the riverbank that supplies power to nearby residents.

Precautions are being taken during the project to protect the ecology of the riverbanks, the health of the river and to create safe passage for fish. Work in the river will not start until the fish spawning season finishes, and when it does go ahead, there will be a river ecologist onsite.

The new bridge will be made from pre-cast concrete and steel with timber handrails. Once the structure and foundations have been constructed the bridge will be lifted into place using cranes.

“This bridge is integral to the golf course and club,“ says Waahi Taakaro Golf Club Manager Peter Watson.

“I’m thrilled to see that it’s been designed not only for golfers, trundlers and golf carts, but it’s strong enough and wide enough to accommodate vehicles such as mowers and trucks that are essential to the maintenance of the course.”

Designing a bridge that could handle vehicle crossing was an important aspect of the plans, says Louverdis.

“Vehicles have only ever had access to the golf course through the river ford. By building a bridge that vehicles can cross, we can better protect the health of the Maitai.”

Council has budgeted $1.5 million to replace the bridge, a portion of which will be covered by insurance from the August severe weather event. The budget includes removal of the old, damaged foot bridge, rock armouring, and the design and construction of the bridge and foundations.

“The damage and destruction of the two bridges across the Maitai River at the Waahi Taakaro Golf Club was testament to the power of the storm in August 2022,” says Nelson Mayor Nick Smith.

“We are building back better, with the new bridge having greater flow capacity for the Maitai below and increased capacity above for golfers and vehicles as well as pedestrians and cyclists to access the network of trails in the valley. This $1.5 million investment is also good for the local economy, with all the contractors, structural engineers and fabricators being local companies.”

