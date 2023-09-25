Wellington City Mission Opening New Zealand’s First Residential Alcohol Harm Reduction Facility

A unique residential alcohol harm-reduction facility in Wellington will be officially opened this Thursday, 28 September 2023.

The site at 304 Taranaki Street (formerly The Wellington Men’s Night Shelter), has undergone a major refurbishment by The Wellington City Mission, after they took over responsibility for the site in the midst of the first Covid lockdown in April 2020.

Now called Te Pā Maru, meaning a place of safety and belonging, this new Mission service is a direct response to the highest identified social need in the Wellington community; for people who, for whatever reason, can’t or won’t stop drinking, there is nowhere for them to live.

At dawn on 28 September, there will be a blessing led by Mana Whenua Te Āti Awa, and at 9.30, the facility will be officially opened by Member of Parliament for Wellington Central, Hon Grant Robertson.

In Te Pā Maru, eighteen ensuite rooms will be available to kainoho (residents) who are generally excluded from other housing options due to their dependence on alcohol. Whilst there will be no time limit placed on occupancy, Te Pā Maru will seek to reduce harm relating to alcohol consumption by allowing controlled drinking, addressing health issues, and supporting healthier and more stable lifestyles.

The research underpinning the operational model comes from overseas jurisdictions, particularly from Canada. This research would indicate that abstinence is a very high bar and unrealistic for some with addictions, but a supportive environment that offers good rest, good nutrition, targeted support, and a sense of community, will be effective in reducing damaging behaviours and lifestyles.

Te Pā Maru will be staffed 24 hours a day and will have controlled access for visitors, thereby providing an environment of safety and belonging.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge said:

"First you have to reduce the chaos. The chaos people experiencing addictions and homelessness live with every day is profound. They are profoundly unsafe. They are profoundly at risk. We want to offer dignity and respect to people, and we don't think their dependency on alcohol should affect that."

