A Focus On Recovery With Long Term Plan Decision

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

A shortened Long Term Plan with a focus on recovery was approved by Kaipara District Council earlier this week.

The decision follows a severe weather emergency recovery order offered by central Government. The order suspends the statutory requirement to produce a ten year audited long-term plan for eight councils severely affected by this year’s weather events. Instead, eight councils are able to adopt a three-year, unaudited plan with a focus on recovery. The proposal is based on the model successfully used after both the Christchurch and Kaikōura earthquakes.

The eight councils are Kaipara and Far North District Councils, Gisborne, and all councils within the Hawke’s Bay Region (Central Hawke’s Bay, Hastings, Wairoa District Councils, Napier City Council, and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council).

Kaipara District suffered major, long-lasting damage to its critical infrastructure during the extreme weather events, significantly lengthening the recovery phase for Kaipara and the wider region, which is anticipated to take years. Estimated costs to repair the local roading network alone sit in the realm of $34 million, with around 59 sites still being assessed.

The unanimous decision to take up the emergency recovery order will also see savings to Council of around $250,000. The costs to audit the previous Long Term Plan for 2021-2031 was approximately $175,000. Audit fees have increased year on year and in their presentation to Council, staff projected the audit costs for the next Long Term Plan were expected to be in the vicinity of $250,000.

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson says the decision enables the Council to focus on getting Kaipara back on its feet.

“Preparing a three year plan rather than a ten year gives us the breathing space to prioritise the important business of recovery and remediation for the district. Frankly, the extreme weather events knocked us for six, and we are now dealing with significant and long-lasting damage that we had not provisioned for.”

“As a Council we are focused on our district to thrive and flourish. All our eyes are on a better brighter future – so let’s get down to business and get the district back in shape. Not to mention the quarter of a million saved by forgoing an audit, a huge amount of money for a smaller council such as ours.”

Consultation on the Long Term Plan 2024-2027 is still required and will take place as planned in March 2024. The change to the requirements apply only to Council’s next long term plan (being the long-term plan from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2027) and the pre-election report (due to be completed and published before the nomination day for the 2025 triennial general election).

You can find details of the order online at Severe Weather Emergency Recovery (Local Government Act 2002—Long-term Plan) Order 2023 (SL 2023/237) – New Zealand Legislation

View the Council discussion and decision on the Kaipara District Council YouTube channel (2:31:15 minutes in).

