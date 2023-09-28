Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Blind Pedestrians Push Back On Renewed E-Scooters (Declaration Not To Be Motor Vehicles)

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 8:26 pm
Press Release: Association of Blind Citizens of New Zealand

Blind Citizens NZ’s National President Jonathan Godfrey says that “Waka Kotahi has kicked the problem ‘can’ down the road. Unfortunately for pedestrians, our population of people and anyone else impacted, E-scooters are now stuck right back in our way on our footpaths!”

Even though Waka Kotahi has delegated decision-making under legislation, Blind Citizens NZ does not believe the election period is the right time to put such an important policy in place.

Cities around the world are cleaning up their streets of littered for-hire e-scooters and removing them from footpaths. Yet here in NZ we are expected to accept Waka Kotahi’s decision to renew the Declaration for another five years. “This decision is a failure to keep those of us who are pedestrians safe. We actually question ‘why five years’ and findings which tell us that Waka Kotahi’s review ‘…found that the greatest risk is to e-scooter riders themselves and a substantial number of pedestrians feel anxious or stressed about sharing the footpaths with them’, says the National President.

Mechanisms to ensure the safety of e-scooters such as geo-fenced no-go and low-speed zones for rental e-scooters are not working now, so why would we have confidence they will work in future?

‘Blind Citizens NZ will continue our advocacy to remove E-scooters (and other micro-mobility devices) off footpaths and into designated areas that keep pedestrians and E-scooter users safe, but we will not compromise the safety of pedestrians using footpaths” says Jonathan Godfrey, Blind Citizens NZ’s National President.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Peter Dunne: Hipkins Will Be Held Responsible, But Not To Blame

Chris Hipkins demonstrated enthusiasm borne of desperation in the second leaders' debate. After his lacklustre performance in the first debate and on the campaign trail, he needed to. What was most notable was his focus on National's record when in office, rather than his government's own achievements. But it's unlikely to be enough to reverse Labour's declining fortunes. More

Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies

The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More


 
 
Labour Party: National Out Of Ideas On Law & Order

After years of criticising the Government on law and order, National have conceded they have no new ideas and instead copied Labour’s Police policy announced three weeks ago. “Labour has backed our Police since day one. We’ve increased constabulary numbers by 1,800, meaning that every district in the country has seen more Police,” says Ginny Andersen. More


National Party: More Police To Target Inner-City Crime

A National Government will deliver more frontline police officers to focus on inner-city crime prevention and enforcement. “Crime has escalated under Labour, particularly in downtown and CBD areas including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton," says Mark Mitchell. More


National Party: Those Who Can Work, Should Work

National will get more unemployed people off the Jobseeker benefit and into suitable work, including introducing more sanctions for those who persistently do not meet their obligations. “For those who are able to work, employment is the best way out of hardship. It provides individuals and families with greater independence, choice and opportunity." says Louise Upston. More

Labour Party: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto

Delivering Empowering New Zealand is a 12-point plan to increase renewable electricity generation, including establishing a Minister for Just Transitions to oversee NZ’s transition to a low emissions economy and supporting Green Investment Finance by investing a further $300M, bringing our total commitment to $1B. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More


Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing

“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 