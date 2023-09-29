Kaipara District Council Discontinues Climate Policy And Cancels Emission Accounting Contract
Friday, 29 September 2023, 9:30 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council
A Notice of Motion put forward by Deputy Mayor Jonathan
Larsen to discontinue Kaipara District Council’s climate
policy and cancel its emission accounting contract was
approved at the September Council meeting.
The climate
policy and emission accounting work streams were budgeted
though Council’s 2021-31 Long Term Plan. During the
debate, it was confirmed that there is no statutory
requirement to carry out either of these activities and the
decision will reduce costs to Council of around
$33,000.
The decision also has no impact on the Ruawai
Adaptive Pathways pilot programme currently underway or the
work of the Raupō Drainage Committee.
Kaipara
District Council Mayor Craig Jepson says the decision to
approve the Notice of Motion will save ratepayers and
residents money and stop any doubling up with central
government obligations.
“We must continually look
for savings and efficiencies in our budgets wherever we can.
I would rather give funding to activities that are real,
actions such as supporting the Raupō Drainage Scheme, which
has shown tangible benefits as evidenced in Cyclone
Gabrielle earlier this year and responds directly to the
effects of weather events,” says Mayor
Jepson.
“It’s obvious that central government
covers all these issues and we are repeating a process that
we don’t need to.”
View the Council discussion
and decision on the Kaipara
District Council YouTube channel (35:03 minutes
in).
