Council Decides Easter Sunday Trading In Kāpiti Allowed To Continue
Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council
Kāpiti Coast District shops will be allowed to continue
trading on Easter Sunday, following a Council decision
today.
Mayor Janet Holborow said Council had reviewed
the policy as it is required to do every five years and
decided no change to the current policy was
needed.
“We consulted the community in June on
whether we should renew, revoke, or amend the policy. We
received 134 submissions with 74.6 percent in favour of
renewing it. This position was supported by Council,”
Mayor Holborow said.
The policy doesn’t require
shops to open, it just permits it. It’s up to shop owners
to decide whether they want to open, and for staff to choose
whether to work.
“This decision simply allows things
to continue as they have done for the past five years,
providing choice for our community,” she
said.
Easter Sunday is not a public holiday like Good
Friday or Easter Monday. Easter Saturday is a normal
Saturday for shop trading rules. If Council doesn’t have a
policy in place allowing shops to open, Easter Sunday would
be treated as a ‘restricted trading
day’, which would mean shops that open could be fined by
the Ministry of Business, Innovation and
Employment.
