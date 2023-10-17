Revised Transport Choices Project Given A Green Light By Stratford District Councillors

Stratford District Council (SDC) Elected Members have cleared the path for the town’s Transport Choices School Safety Improvement project to move forward, after the scope of work was confirmed at the latest council meeting on 10 October.

Detailed designs to create safe, healthy, and climate-friendly travel options for Stratford’s future will now head to Waka Kotahi at the end of the month for their consideration and approval. Waka Kotahi’s final programme of Transport Choices projects will be confirmed in early December.

Victoria Araba, SDC Director – Assets, says Elected Members were mindful of community concerns and the design options chosen, striking a good balance between addressing residents’ feedback and linking Stratford’s outstanding parks, playgrounds, schools, and facilities.

“Stratford may be a small rural community, but we’ve got excellent facilities here and through the Transport Choices programme we can connect them with great walking and cycling infrastructure. It’s going to be incredibly exciting for the future of our town and residents.”

Information about the design options approved by council is available at Stratford.govt.nz/TransportChoices

The School Safety Improvement project, if approved by Waka Kotahi, will form the first step in the implementation of the council’s 30-year Connecting Our Communities Strategy to increase the accessibility and safety of the district’s paths and roads, and give people alternative ways of travelling around their communities.

Stratford’s project will receive funding from the Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF), through Waka Kotahi’s Transport Choices programme, with a 20% co-funding contribution from SDC.

Critical areas of the project will be given priority within the available budget. Any plans not able to be completed due to cost will be considered by SDC in the future as part of the Connecting Our Communities Strategy.

“This is just the first part of our 30-year plan for making every-day journeys easier, safer, more affordable and more enjoyable for people – no matter how many wheels you’re on,” says Victoria.

Residents wondering when they can hop on the bike for their first ride on the new paths, can get their helmets ready for the end of June 2025. If approved to go ahead, SDC will start physical works later this year.

© Scoop Media

