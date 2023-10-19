Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Collective Effort To Protect Ripiro Beach

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

This weekend, visitors to Ripiro Beach are set to be welcomed with a humble sausage in bread and an important message; follow the rules to protect other beachgoers, the environment and yourself.

Representatives from local authorities and the community will be stationed at Baylys Beach and Glinks Gully entrances to Ripiro Beach on Friday and Saturday to chat to visitors before they hit the sand. They’ll walk people through beach rules and the devastating impact human behaviour can have on fragile dune systems, animals, and other beach users.

Kaipara District Mayor Craig Jepson says this initiative was developed in response to a Notice of Motion passed by Council, which outlined issues around beach behaviour.

“Dangerous driving, dumped rubbish, and threats to native wildlife have had national attention and there is huge community interest and support for behaviour change,” says Mayor Jepson.

The motion resulted in the establishment of a working group, led by Kaipara District Council, which aims to make Ripiro Beach a safer place for everyone.

Kaipara District Council Chief Executive, Jason Marris says Council staff are ready to welcome visitors.

“We’ll be stationed at Baylys Beach and Glinks Gully beach entrances alongside our partners during Labour weekend, offering visitors some kai and letting people know their responsibilities when enjoying all the beauty Ripiro Beach has to offer.”

New signs are up at the main entrances to the beach with clear rules and guidelines to make it easier for beachgoers to do the right thing while they enjoy this precious piece of coastline.

“We’re hoping education will not only change beach user behaviour, but also empower others to report incidents when they see them happen,” says Jason.

About the Ripiro Beach management project

The Ripiro Beach Management Plan project aims to set a pathway to making Ripiro Beach a safer place for everyone.

The project was set up by Kaipara District Council in June 2021 and has since evolved into an ongoing working group of agencies holding authority over the beach and the community to establish a collective approach to managing the 107km stretch of coastline and the surrounding environment.

The working group is comprised of representatives from community, Department of Conservation, Fire and Emergency NZ, Kaipara District Council, Kauri Coast 4WD Club, Northland Regional Council, NZ Police, Red Hill MotoX Club, Te Roroa, and Te Uri o Hau.

Who to contact if you are concerned about behaviour on Ripiro Beach

Kaipara District Council

  • Dangerous dogs
  • Damage to Council reserves or infrastructure
  • Rubbish dumped on Council land

Contact Kaipara District Council on 0800 727 059 or using the ‘Report It’ function on your Antenno app.

NZ Police

  • Illegal activity
  • Enforcing road rules
  • In an emergency, dial 111. To report unsafe driving, dial *555.
  •  

Northland Regional Council

  • Damage shellfish beds by vehicles
  • Damage to sand dunes/destruction of vegetation

Call the 24/7 Environmental Hotline on 0800 504 639. For general enquiries call 0800 002 004.

Department of Conservation

  • Vehicle endangering marine life
  • Disturbance of birds and other wildlife
  • Damage to public conservation land

Call the emergency hotline on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468). For general enquiries, contact dargaville@doc.govt.nz

