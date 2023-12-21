Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Emergency Services Convoy Traverses Leslie Hills To Map Evacuation Route

Thursday, 21 December 2023, 11:17 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

A convoy of emergency services in four-wheel drive vehicles have traversed a path across Leslie Hills to map out an alternative evacuation route out of Hanmer Springs in preparation for a major emergency event.

Hurunui Council’s Emergency Management Officer Allan Grigg says 30 representatives from Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ), Land Search & Rescue (LandSAR), St John Ambulance and the Hanmer Springs Civil Defence Emergency Response Team (CERT) and supporters crossed the Leslie Hills in a 12-vehicle convoy recently, starting out at 5.30pm and arriving on the Leslie Hills Road about two and a half hours later.

The convoy was equipped with hand-held incident ground communication radios, Grigg said.

Grigg said the exercise was “incredibly important” in uniting the different emergency services in ensuring there were alternative routes, through private land, out of Hanmer Springs to move people out and supplies into the township during a major emergency event.

While the Hanmer Springs bridge was not expected to be impacted during a major emergency event, Grigg said, there was less certainty around the bridge approaches.

“People might be able to get over the bridge but might not be able to get to the bridge because of rock fall from the cliffs.”

The convoy was led by the Hanmer Springs CERT coordinator Graham Frith and Grigg.

“For many of the emergency services, some of whom are long-time residents of the area, it was the first time they had viewed the terrain,” Grigg said. “It gave us reassurance that we know how to get people in and out of Hanmer in an emergency if the bridge can’t be used and that personnel from the different agencies are familiarised with the route.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Grigg said the exercise also provided an opportunity to thank the volunteers of the Hanmer Springs CERT for their service over the year, with a barbeq ue at a midpoint during the crossing.

“It was also a great opportunity to reinforce Civil Defence radio training.”

The group liaised with local farmers, as the route crosses private farmland to ensure everyone in the area was aware of the exercise. “Graham is still being approached by people expressing appreciation for the exercise and how it brought a focus to some of the measures you might have to take during a major emergency event,” Grigg said.

Hurunui has nine Civil Defence sectors consisting of volunteers who meet for Civil Defence preparedness and response training across the district.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced


Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 