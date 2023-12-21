Drivers Expect Delays On SH20 Puhinui Road And Cavendish Drive

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising road users to expect delays on SH20 between Puhinui Road and Cavendish Drive.

Due to a serious crash, the northbound Cavendish Drive on-ramp is closed, as well as the southbound service road between Puhinui Road and Cavendish Drive.

A detour for people heading north is available via Roscommon Road, Noel Burnside Road, Puhinui Road, then joining SH20 northbound via the Puhinui Rd on-ramp.

Vehicles who would have used the southbound service lanes between Puhinui Rd and Cavendish Dr can use the reverse of the northbound detour given above.

Vehicles headed further south can still use the Puhinui Rd southbound on-ramp to join SH20 (just the service lanes are closed to Cavendish Dr).

NZTA thanks road users in advance for their patience.

