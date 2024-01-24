Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Families Flock To Battle Hill For A Taste Of Farm Life

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

With Greater Wellington summer events in full swing, families flocked to Battle Hill on Sunday 21 January to enjoy a taste of life on a working farm. From the wooly art of sheep shearing and wool spinning, to making friends with the local horses and feeding the slippery river residents.

Attending the event was Greater Wellington council chair Daran Ponter, who said the regional park was humming with more than 2,000 people passing through.

“It was a fantastic day – the sun was shining despite the weather forecast and it was a pleasure to see families enjoying the range of activities and food trucks on offer,” Cr Ponter said.

“Battle Hill Farm Day is our biggest summer event and captures everything our council stands for: listening to the land and bringing our communities together.”

Located at the base of Battle Hill, Wellington Riding for the Disabled invited families to pet their gentle horses and enjoy a classic kiwi sausage sizzle, while NZ Fun Adventures hosted guided walks and shared tips and tricks for a successful camping trip.

Kāpiti resident Harriett Young enjoyed the day with her 18-month-old son Henry, who loved seeing the big tractors up close.

“We had a great time at Battle Hill,” she said. “Henry and his cousins enjoyed feeding the eels, and the sheep dog demonstration was a real highlight.

“It’s a great event for young kids. Easy to get to and have a fun day out at the farm. We’re looking forward to going again next year!”

Greater Wellington’s next big summer event will be held on Saturday 24 February, with a day of activities and treasure hunts at the Kaitoke Whānau Day.

“While many have returned to the office for the year, waiting in the weekends are opportunities to reconnect with nature and explore everything our regional parks have to offer,” added Cr Ponter.

For more information about upcoming events, including any postponements and cancellations, visit Greater Wellington’s Facebook page.

