Metlink Bus Detours Due To Parliament Protest

On Saturday 27 January, bus passengers in Wellington city may experience service disruptions due to road closures and planned protest activity near Parliament.

Protestors are expected to march from Civic Square to Parliament at approximately 11am. All buses travelling through the CBD will follow temporary diversions and use alternative routes as necessary, affecting bus stops on Manners Street, Willis Street and Lambton Quay.

Metlink will aim to resume usual services as soon as possible.

Passengers are encouraged to allow extra time for travel and check the Metlink website and app, or call 0800 801 700 for the latest travel information.

