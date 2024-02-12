Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Metlink Unveils Interactive Public Transport Projects Map

Monday, 12 February 2024, 11:30 am
Press Release: Metlink

An interactive map detailing upcoming, ongoing and completed projects improving public transport in the Wellington region has been launched today by Metlink.

The map shows project locations and explains the work being undertaken, the agencies involved, and the benefits being delivered.

Greater Wellington transport chair Thomas Nash says the map also shows passengers how the projects impact Metlink services.

“Our passengers expect Metlink to deliver timely and clear communications about their buses and trains, both in real time, and how they’ll be affected in the future,” Cr Nash says.

“The new map is an easy-to-read addition to our suite of digital communications tools, offering passengers a source of truth for major projects that also highlights long-term gains.”

Using a ten-point criteria that grades factors including project duration and the number of passengers affected, projects are added to the map if they meet at least three points.

Service alerts on the Metlink website and app will not be added to the map.

Sixteen projects have already been loaded into the map, including the ongoing Paraparaumu Transport Hub upgrade. Part of a wider rejuvenation programme on the Kāpiti Coast, the suburb’s main bus interchange and stop for bus replacements has been temporarily relocated for the upgrade, requiring detours since late 2022.

The completed hub will ease loading and unloading for buses, while passengers can wait in comfort in upgraded shelters. Additional works being undertaken by the Kāpiti Coast District Council include new bike parking facilities and improved access to the Kāpiti Lights retail precinct.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Metlink Senior Manger Network and Customer Bonnie Parfitt says the map will help passengers understand the value of projects and allow them to plan ahead when works are happening.

“We know the benefit of large-scale projects, including the wider Paraparaumu hub upgrades, are not often noticed amid sometimes lengthy changes to bus and train services,” Ms Parfitt says.

“The map solidifies Metlink’s commitment to informing travellers about disruptions and how finished projects will improve public transport services for their communities.”

The map can be viewed on the Metlink website by visiting the Metlink website.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Metlink on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics As A Morality Play


To a striking extent, the working class vote in Western societies has been going to right wing demagogues, not to left wing social democrats. Even the mainstream parties on the right of the political spectrum are running the risk of being rejected and/or taken over. In the US, for instance, there is a widening rift between the working class legions backing Donald Trump – their persecuted hero – and the donor class elites of the Republican Party. Most of those wealthy donors are still backing the doomed campaign of Nikki Haley, to try and prevent a second Trump presidency...
More


 
 


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More


Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 