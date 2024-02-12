Metlink Unveils Interactive Public Transport Projects Map

An interactive map detailing upcoming, ongoing and completed projects improving public transport in the Wellington region has been launched today by Metlink.

The map shows project locations and explains the work being undertaken, the agencies involved, and the benefits being delivered.

Greater Wellington transport chair Thomas Nash says the map also shows passengers how the projects impact Metlink services.

“Our passengers expect Metlink to deliver timely and clear communications about their buses and trains, both in real time, and how they’ll be affected in the future,” Cr Nash says.

“The new map is an easy-to-read addition to our suite of digital communications tools, offering passengers a source of truth for major projects that also highlights long-term gains.”

Using a ten-point criteria that grades factors including project duration and the number of passengers affected, projects are added to the map if they meet at least three points.

Service alerts on the Metlink website and app will not be added to the map.

Sixteen projects have already been loaded into the map, including the ongoing Paraparaumu Transport Hub upgrade. Part of a wider rejuvenation programme on the Kāpiti Coast, the suburb’s main bus interchange and stop for bus replacements has been temporarily relocated for the upgrade, requiring detours since late 2022.

The completed hub will ease loading and unloading for buses, while passengers can wait in comfort in upgraded shelters. Additional works being undertaken by the Kāpiti Coast District Council include new bike parking facilities and improved access to the Kāpiti Lights retail precinct.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Metlink Senior Manger Network and Customer Bonnie Parfitt says the map will help passengers understand the value of projects and allow them to plan ahead when works are happening.

“We know the benefit of large-scale projects, including the wider Paraparaumu hub upgrades, are not often noticed amid sometimes lengthy changes to bus and train services,” Ms Parfitt says.

“The map solidifies Metlink’s commitment to informing travellers about disruptions and how finished projects will improve public transport services for their communities.”

The map can be viewed on the Metlink website by visiting the Metlink website.

© Scoop Media

