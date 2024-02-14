‘Odds And Evens’ Water Restrictions To Begin In Stratford District

With Taranaki’s recent dry and hot summer weather forecast to continue, and dropping river levels, Stratford District Council (SDC) is imposing water restrictions from Saturday 17 February 2024 until further notice.

Long periods of dry weather and low rainfall can cause river levels to become too low. When that happens, council’s resource consent requires them to reduce the amount of water they take from the river.

The water restrictions are for properties using the Stratford, Toko and Midhirst water supply and will cover nonessential water use, banning sprinkler and irrigation systems, and unattended hoses. Handheld hoses can be used depending on the house number of the resident.

The following hose restrictions will apply:

Houses with even numbers can use a hand-held hose only on even-numbered days; and

Houses with odd numbers can use a hand-held hose only on odd-numbered days.

SDC Services Asset Manager John Cooper says, “We’ve all got to do our part to conserve water during this time, so we’ve got enough to use where and when it matters most. It’s also important that we look after the health of our rivers and streams.”

“We’d like people to help conserve water by turning off taps and fixing any leaking taps and pipes. We’ve got plenty of water saving tips available at Stratford.govt.nz/SaveWater,” says John.

To learn more about water restrictions in Stratford district and why they’re needed, people can visit Stratford.govt.nz/WaterRestrictions

