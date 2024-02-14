Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

‘Odds And Evens’ Water Restrictions To Begin In Stratford District

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

With Taranaki’s recent dry and hot summer weather forecast to continue, and dropping river levels, Stratford District Council (SDC) is imposing water restrictions from Saturday 17 February 2024 until further notice.

Long periods of dry weather and low rainfall can cause river levels to become too low. When that happens, council’s resource consent requires them to reduce the amount of water they take from the river.

The water restrictions are for properties using the Stratford, Toko and Midhirst water supply and will cover nonessential water use, banning sprinkler and irrigation systems, and unattended hoses. Handheld hoses can be used depending on the house number of the resident.

The following hose restrictions will apply:

  • Houses with even numbers can use a hand-held hose only on even-numbered days; and
  • Houses with odd numbers can use a hand-held hose only on odd-numbered days.

SDC Services Asset Manager John Cooper says, “We’ve all got to do our part to conserve water during this time, so we’ve got enough to use where and when it matters most. It’s also important that we look after the health of our rivers and streams.”

“We’d like people to help conserve water by turning off taps and fixing any leaking taps and pipes. We’ve got plenty of water saving tips available at Stratford.govt.nz/SaveWater,” says John.

To learn more about water restrictions in Stratford district and why they’re needed, people can visit Stratford.govt.nz/WaterRestrictions

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Stratford District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Five Of Luxon’s Gaza Absurdities


Earlier this week, PM Christopher Luxon met with 48 public service CEOs to make sure they were on board with his plans to cut spending on public services so that National can proceed to give the revenue away to those New Zealanders least in need. This wasn’t the only absurdity the PM has been promoting this week. There was Gaza. What a gift. On Gaza, Luxon is playing strictly to the home crowd. The issue gives him an opportunity to look prime ministerial: thoughtful, concerned, a man dealing with weighty matters of state; a peace maker even, for these troubled times...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 