Port Hills Fire Update #3

Further evacuations are taking place due to the Port Hills fire near Christchurch.

Early Valley is being evacuated.

Summit Rd is closed between Dyers Pass Road and Gebbies Pass Road. Residents in that area need to be ready to evacuate at short notice.

Fire and Emergency again urges the public to stay away from the area. Onlookers have caused some roads to be congested that may need to be used to evacuate residents.

Ten helicopters and 23 trucks and tankers are now fighting the fire.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

