Port Hills Fire Update #4

Firefighters, helicopters and heavy machinery are
continuing to battle the vegetation fire on the Port Hills
above Christchurch.
Fire and Emergency has 130
firefighters on the ground, 11 helicopters with monsoon
buckets conducting the air attack, and heavy machinery
constructing fire breaks.
The fire is not yet
contained, and residents who have been evacuated will not be
able to return home tonight. There will be a briefing for
evacuated residents at the Halswell Community Centre at 9pm
tonight.
Commander Dave Stackhouse said firefighting
efforts are currently focusing on the Worsley Spur flank of
the fire and Summit Road. Crews are also carrying out
structure protection around properties in Hoon Hay Valley
Road.
The helicopters will continue working until
dark, and ground operations will continue through the
night
Cordons remain in place and people are asked to
stay well away from the area so traffic build-up doesn’t
delay emergency
services.
