Port Hills Fire Update #4

Firefighters, helicopters and heavy machinery are continuing to battle the vegetation fire on the Port Hills above Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency has 130 firefighters on the ground, 11 helicopters with monsoon buckets conducting the air attack, and heavy machinery constructing fire breaks.

The fire is not yet contained, and residents who have been evacuated will not be able to return home tonight. There will be a briefing for evacuated residents at the Halswell Community Centre at 9pm tonight.

Commander Dave Stackhouse said firefighting efforts are currently focusing on the Worsley Spur flank of the fire and Summit Road. Crews are also carrying out structure protection around properties in Hoon Hay Valley Road.

The helicopters will continue working until dark, and ground operations will continue through the night

Cordons remain in place and people are asked to stay well away from the area so traffic build-up doesn’t delay emergency services.

