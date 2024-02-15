Port Hills Fire Update #6

Firefighters, helicopters and heavy machinery will continue work to bring a fire at Christchurch’s Port Hills under control this morning.

This morning 23 appliances, 15 helicopters and two fixed wing aircraft focused on retardant drops, will relieve crews who monitored the fire ground overnight.

Overnight crews focused firefighting efforts on the Summit Road flank. There were no major flare ups overnight.

Today’s priority for crews will be strengthening containment lines and continuing with structure protection.

A community meeting will be held for impacted residents at Te Hāpua Halswell Centre at 11am.

This morning, two helicopters will be diverted to a vegetation fire burning through scrub in the vicinity of View Hill. They will assist six crews who are mopping up, focusing on areas of unsafe terrain.

All roadblocks remain in place and people are asked to stay away so emergency services are not delayed in moving in and out of the area.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Te Ihu Region Manager Brad Mosby will attend the Port Hills media conference at 7.30am. This is being held at the Emergency Operations Centre in the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct at 40 Lichfield Street in Christchurch.

We expect to have a further update later this morning.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

