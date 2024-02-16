Port Hill Update #9

Helicopters have finished aerial firefighting for the night, but 23 crews of firefighters will continue to work on the Port Hills fire overnight.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Stephen Butler says the crews will be carrying on with structure protection, and will also be working to strengthen the containment lines around the fire.

A shift in the wind is forecast overnight, so residents may notice more smoke, or smoke may be more noticeable in areas that have not been affected today.

Earlier tonight, Commander Dave Stackhouse confirmed that a home on the Port Hills appeared to have been destroyed by the fire. The loss was not immediately apparent due to the nature of the dwelling’s construction. Fire and Emergency will be working with civil defence to provide support to the resident.

The location of some cordons was shifted today to allow a number of evacuated residents to move back home in areas where it has been assessed as safe. The residents know that they may need to leave again at short notice if conditions on the fireground change.

Fire and Emergency is continuing to work with Police to provide managed access for other evacuated residents who are unable to move back home yet. The managed access enables people to check on their animals and carry out other essential tasks during the day. People who need managed access can discuss their situation with Fire and Emergency staff at the community hub located at the bottom of Worsleys Road, daily from 8am.

