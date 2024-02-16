Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Port Hill Update #9

Friday, 16 February 2024, 9:20 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Helicopters have finished aerial firefighting for the night, but 23 crews of firefighters will continue to work on the Port Hills fire overnight.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Stephen Butler says the crews will be carrying on with structure protection, and will also be working to strengthen the containment lines around the fire.

A shift in the wind is forecast overnight, so residents may notice more smoke, or smoke may be more noticeable in areas that have not been affected today.

Earlier tonight, Commander Dave Stackhouse confirmed that a home on the Port Hills appeared to have been destroyed by the fire. The loss was not immediately apparent due to the nature of the dwelling’s construction. Fire and Emergency will be working with civil defence to provide support to the resident.

The location of some cordons was shifted today to allow a number of evacuated residents to move back home in areas where it has been assessed as safe. The residents know that they may need to leave again at short notice if conditions on the fireground change.

Fire and Emergency is continuing to work with Police to provide managed access for other evacuated residents who are unable to move back home yet. The managed access enables people to check on their animals and carry out other essential tasks during the day. People who need managed access can discuss their situation with Fire and Emergency staff at the community hub located at the bottom of Worsleys Road, daily from 8am.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Five Of Luxon’s Gaza Absurdities


Earlier this week, PM Christopher Luxon met with 48 public service CEOs to make sure they were on board with his plans to cut spending on public services so that National can proceed to give the revenue away to those New Zealanders least in need. This wasn’t the only absurdity the PM has been promoting this week. There was Gaza. What a gift. On Gaza, Luxon is playing strictly to the home crowd. The issue gives him an opportunity to look prime ministerial: thoughtful, concerned, a man dealing with weighty matters of state; a peace maker even, for these troubled times...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 