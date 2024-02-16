Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional Council Readies For Consultation On Its Long Term Plan 2024-27

Friday, 16 February 2024, 9:54 am
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is getting ready to take its proposed three-year Long Term Plan out for consultation.

In the Corporate and Strategy Committee meeting on Wednesday 21 February, a project update will be provided, showing the headwinds the council is facing.

Public consultation is due to begin in mid-April and will run for four weeks.

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says this Three-Year Plan is about how to put the organisation on a good footing in a challenging financial environment and deliver on its promise to our community and the Crown for $250 million of flood resilience and mitigation for land designated Category 2.

“Like other councils and businesses in Hawke’s Bay, we are having to deal with the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, incurring unavoidable costs such as increased insurance, passenger transport costs, the cumulative impact of inflation, reduced investment income as well as decisions in previous years to defer rates increases due to Covid.

To redirect spending to committed recovery work and cover unavoidable costs, tough trade-off choices are needed. The services that Council can stop or temporarily slow are what Council will be seeking community feedback on.

Council is likely to be seeking community feedback on a significant rates rise in year one and two of the Three-Year Plan. A decision on the proposed rates increase figure is still to be made.

“We held back on the impact of these cost increases as long as we could. We have gone through things with a fine-tooth comb to see how we can keep the rates increase as low as possible, such as reducing overheads and setting savings targets for fleet, Information Communication Technology and headcount.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Under expert advice, we investigated selling assets but are instead looking at how we can build intergenerational financial sustainability, through better utilising our investment portfolios.”

“We welcome and encourage the community’s views on our plan when we open consultation in April this year,” she said.

In September 2023, an Order in Council under the Severe Weather Emergency Recovery Act (SWERLA) was made to replace the ten-year Long Term Plan 2024-25 with a three-year plan. This change supports the councils in cyclone-impacted areas to focus on recovery.

Councillors will consider the project update at the Corporate and Strategy Committee meeting on Wednesday 21 February in the Regional Council’s chambers, where the public can attend, or watch a live stream on the Regional Council’s Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Five Of Luxon’s Gaza Absurdities


Earlier this week, PM Christopher Luxon met with 48 public service CEOs to make sure they were on board with his plans to cut spending on public services so that National can proceed to give the revenue away to those New Zealanders least in need. This wasn’t the only absurdity the PM has been promoting this week. There was Gaza. What a gift. On Gaza, Luxon is playing strictly to the home crowd. The issue gives him an opportunity to look prime ministerial: thoughtful, concerned, a man dealing with weighty matters of state; a peace maker even, for these troubled times...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 