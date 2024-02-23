Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hui Kicks Off Pilot For More Sustainable Ūawa Catchment

Friday, 23 February 2024, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Council is holding a hui for residents of the Ūawa catchment on 14 March to work towards a more sustainable future for the catchment.

Council Director for Sustainable Futures Jo Noble says this gathering will be a crucial platform for discussing how we transition forestry and farming practices away from unstable land.

“A catchment planning process can help achieve the Ūawa community’s vision and values for the catchment and what Te Mana o te Wai means to the people.”

“Te Mana o te Wai is central to the freshwater regulations introduced by the NZ government in 2020. It acknowledges the intrinsic connection between the community and our waterways.”

“There are three planning processes at play for this catchment and each one of them has a slightly different focus,” she says.

Changing Forestry and Farming Practices – Plan Change

The devastation left in the wake of floods and cyclones has highlighted the need for more sustainable land use practices.

“We know it’s important to transition forestry and farming activities away from unstable, steep, and dangerous land, now known as Land Overlay 3B. We’ll discuss the transition pathway, as well as other forestry plan changes aimed at reducing impacts on waterways. We'll also be asking for volunteers to join a forestry working group to assist in this process”.

Freshwater Catchment Planning: Visions, Values, and Te Mana o te Wai

Freshwater catchment planning gives us the opportunity to plan freshwater outcomes based on shared visions and values.

“As we review our Tairāwhiti Resource Management Plan, we have the opportunity to ensure that the community has an opportunity to include their values and vision for the catchment into the process.”

“This meeting will outline how catchment planning could achieve better outcomes based on the concept of Te Mana o te Wai.”

“We will also be also asking for volunteers to join an Ūawa Catchment Advisory Group to help guide the freshwater catchment planning process.”

Freshwater Farm Plans and the Impact of Unstable 3B Land

Farmers and landowners can identify the implications of risks, such as erosion, and how to manage them using freshwater farm plans. Understanding the challenges and exploring how to respond will be crucial for ensuring the viability of farming practices while safeguarding freshwater.

Council staff will provide an outline of what freshwater farm planning includes and how to get involved.

The Tolaga Bay community is encouraged to attend this meeting, participate in the discussions, and contribute ideas to collectively drive positive change. Together, let's make a difference and pave the way for a brighter, water-secure future for the Ūawa catchment.

Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its "second pillar" will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
Government: Retiring Chief Of Navy Thanked For His Service
Defence Minister Judith Collins has thanked the Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, for his service as he retires from the Royal New Zealand Navy after 37 years. Rear Admiral Proctor will retire on 16 May to take up an employment opportunity in Australia...


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago...

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. "The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said...


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996...

