Community Climate Fund Opens

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Applications open tomorrow (Friday 8 March) for Masterton District Council’s Community Climate Fund, launched last year and offering grants ranging from $2,000 to $20,000, from a total fund of $50,000.

Last year eight groups received funding, that met criteria based on the themes and goals of the Council’s Climate Action Plan (CAP), within four action areas:

  • Community Empowerment
  • Circular Economy
  • 20-Minute Town
  • Climate Resilient District

An information sheet and application form will be available on the Community Climate Fund webpage on the Council website, with hard copies at the Council’s office at 161 Queen Street and Masterton District Library (54 Queen St).

Applications for funding will be assessed by the Climate Advisory Group, which was set up after a public call for interested people last year.

Strategic Planning Manager Tania Madden said the first year of the fund had met the objective of helping to kickstart projects that would energise climate action in the District.

“We had some excellent applications last year and we’ve seen some great results in what they’ve been able to achieve,” she said.

“We’re looking forward to receiving more good ideas that will make a real difference in tackling climate change in the District.”

The Advisory Group’s recommendations will be considered at the Council’s meeting on 26 June.

Council staff will host three drop-in sessions at Masterton District Library to provide information about the fund and to help with applications:

  • Tuesday 19 March 11-12 noon
  • Thursday 21 March 5-6pm
  • Tuesday 26 March 3-4pm

The following grants were allocated in 2023:

  • Divine River Trust was allocated a grant of $7,750 towards the delivery of workshops focused on sustainable personal care products.
  • House of Science Wairarapa was allocated a grant of $3,000 for ‘A Load of Rubbish He Putunga Para’ science kit to be used in schools throughout the District.
  • Oxford Street Community Garden was allocated a grant of $7,750 towards the employment of a coordinator for 4 hours per week for the 2023/24 financial year to enable them to increase the size of their gardens and their impact.
  • Sustainable Wairarapa was allocated a grant of $7,750 towards setting up a working group to engage local stakeholders, develop resources and train local ambassadors for the Take the Jump initiatives.
  • Te Āwhina Community Hub was allocated a grant of $5,000 towards an electric bike or cargo bike to be stationed at the Community Hub.
  • Te Kura o Papatūānuku Wairarapa Earth School was allocated a grant of $7,750 towards their Healthy Kai programme.
  • The Shady Mellow was allocated a grant of $7,750 towards a part-time Youth Climate and Sustainability Leader to support sustainability projects at Shady Mellow and in the Masterton community.
  • Wairarapa Community Centre was allocated a grant of $3,250 towards bug hotel workshops with the community and to establish bug hotels in relevant Masterton District parks and reserves.

Applications close 12 noon Monday 8 April.

