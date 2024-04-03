New Chief Executive At Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust

Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated (NKII) congratulates Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust for the appointment of their new Chief Executive , Adele Small.

On Tuesday 2 April, Adele Small was officially welcomed into her new role as Chief Executive for Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust. The pōhiri which was held at Pukemokimoki Marae, was supported by Kahungunu whānau.

Adele is well known to Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi whānau whānui for her work in hauora, including ‘Think Hauora Board and Alliance, Manawhenua Hauora’ to name a few. She’s left her role as Group Manager Strategy and Wellbeing for Tararua District Council to take on this new challenge.

“Adele was a member of the first delegation from Kahungunu that traveled to Anchorage Alaska, to attend South Central Foundation's NUKA Conference to see and learn the components of Indigenous Health leadership and delivery. This organisation has managed to do what we continue to strive to achieve” - Chrissie Hape, NKII Chief Executive.

“Adele was instrumental in supporting the Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui a-Rua (KKTNAR) whānau during COVID lockdown. She worked alongside the KKTNAR Chief Executive, Stacey Hape, (a long time friend and fellow student of St Joseph Māori Girls Catholic School), to ensure whānau had access to resources to protect themselves from infection. She also set up training and established a non-clinical workforce for the vaccination for our people. The first in the country”.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated congratulates the Board of Mangaharuru-Tangitū Trust for securing such an accomplished wahine toa as their Chief Executive.

“I look forward to working with and alongside Adele, in the pursuit of mana motuhake for our whānau”. – Chrissie Hape

Mauri ora!, Tihei Kahungunu!

