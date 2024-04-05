Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Restricted Fire Season Revoked For Coromandel

Friday, 5 April 2024, 9:03 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is revoking the restricted fire season in the Coromandel from 9am Friday 5 April, until further notice.

This means people in the Coromandel can light outdoor fires without a permit from Fire and Emergency.

Acting District Manager Alan Doherty says with the weather cooling down and more rain, the outdoor fire risk has eased in the Coromandel area.

"It is important the public still ensure any fire they light is well controlled and safe," he says.

"If you need any advice about this or areas covered by year-round restrictions, please head to www.checkitsalright.nz

"The website has plenty of useful information around outdoor fire use and safety," Alan Doherty says.

The rest of the Waikato is in an open fire season.

There are areas around the Waikato that remain in a restricted fire season year-around. You can find out if you are in one of those areas at www.checkitsalright.nz

